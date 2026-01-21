‘SA only provided host waters’: Cyril Ramaphosa defends role in Iran drill fallout

President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the diplomatic fallout surrounding the controversial “Will for Peace 2026” naval exercises, saying that South Africa was not responsible for managing the event.

“These naval exercises were led by China. South Africa merely provided the host waters. China was responsible for organising the exercise and extending invitations to participating countries.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla in Boksburg on Wednesday, Ramaphosa responded to mounting concerns that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) may have acted beyond the bounds.

The president confirmed that Pretoria had formally raised objections to Iran’s involvement with its BRICS partner, citing heightened diplomatic sensitivities in the current global environment.

“We did engage China on the issue of Iran and advised that it would be preferable for them to withdraw and not take part,” Ramaphosa said.

Despite these representations, the Iranian vessel was observed participating in the sea phase of the exercises last week. This development fuelled criticism from the United States (US) and the Democratic Alliance (DA), both of whom argue that South Africa’s claim to non-alignment is increasingly undermined.

In response, Ramaphosa also mentioned that the board of inquiry which was announced by Defence Minister Angie Motshekga will investigate where communication failed between the Presidency, the Department of Defence and the Navy.

“We came to the conclusion that we need a clearer understanding of what transpired,” he said. That is why a board of inquiry has been appointed, to examine what happened, how it happened, and what corrective steps may be required.”

The president urged restraint as the inquiry proceeds, insisting the government would not be rushed into conclusions by public pressure.

“We prefer to deal with matters thoroughly and responsibly, rather than responding to commentary from the sidelines. Give us the space to do exactly that,” he said.

However, defence analyst and Director of African Defence Review, Darren Olivier, has questioned whether a military-led inquiry is capable of addressing the gravity of the issue.

“It is unrealistic to expect a board of inquiry convened within the Department of Defence to fully investigate decisions involving the president, the minister of defence, international relations department and potentially the chief of the SANDF,” Olivier said.

He suggested the inquiry could be aimed at offering reassurance to international partners, particularly the United States, while limiting scrutiny of executive-level decision-making by shifting focus to operational processes within the military.

He also describes the president’s response as “confusing”, in that he appears to be avoiding accountability by passing the responsibility for excluding Iran to China.

“This does not match earlier official government statements which stated that the instruction was communicated by South Africa to ‘all parties concerned’. It also still raises the question of why the government did absolutely nothing for a week while Iran continued to play an active part in the exercise. It only adds confusion, rather than clearing up the key questions surrounding this scandal,” according to Olivier.

