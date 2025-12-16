SA Zionist Federation raises alarm over Apartheid Bill

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) has thrown its weight behind the opposition of the proposed Implementation of the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid Bill.

SAZF’s Angie Segal said the legislation lacks public support and could harm South Africa’s legal standing, economy and international relations.

Segal emphasized that the organization opposes the bill and aligns itself with what she described as overwhelming public rejection expressed through Parliament’s public participation process.

She said close to 50 000 public submissions have already been received, with the vast majority rejecting the proposed law.

She said this level of engagement shows that South Africans are deeply worried about the intent and consequences of the bill and do not see it as legitimate.

Expansion of judicial authority

“This opposition comes at a particularly sensitive moment for South Africa. Relations with the United States and other Western partners are already strained.

“Advancing legislation that asserts sweeping extraterritorial legal powers and targets international actors risks further eroding diplomatic trust, with potentially serious political and economic consequences.

“A central concern is the bill’s unprecedented expansion of prosecutorial and judicial authority beyond South Africa’s borders.

“It empowers South African courts and authorities to pursue foreign nationals, foreign entities, and conduct occurring entirely outside the country, based on contested and highly politicized interpretations of international law,” said Segal.

According to Segal, the reason for SAZF’s opposition is the bill’s proposed expansion of prosecutorial and judicial authority beyond South Africa’s borders.

She said the bill would allow South African courts to act against foreign nationals and institutions for conduct that took place entirely outside the country, based on contested interpretations of international law.

“A central concern is the bill’s unprecedented expansion of prosecutorial and judicial authority beyond South Africa’s borders.”

Bill’s failure to mention Israel

She warned that such powers could criminalise legitimate international engagement, including academic cooperation, humanitarian work, trade and civil society activity, placing both South Africans and foreign partners at legal risk.

She also raised concerns about what it described as the bill’s deliberate failure to mention Israel, despite the political context and public debate surrounding the legislation.

She said this omission appears designed to avoid legal scrutiny while indirectly targeting a single country.

“The SAZF urges Parliament to take the public submissions seriously and to reconsider legislation that has failed to earn democratic legitimacy,” said Segal.

