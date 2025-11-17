SACP appoints task team to run affairs after stalemate with axed PEC

After two weeks of uncertainty and chaos following the dissolution of the previous provincial executive committee (PEC), the SA Communist Party (SACP) has finally appointed a task team to manage its affairs in KwaZulu-Natal.

The PEC was dissolved because it publicly opposed the communist party’s plans to run for office separately from its longtime ally, the ANC.

The task team was announced on Saturday after a chaotic meeting in Durban that saw the announcement delayed by hours.

The group opposed to the disbandment sang and disrupted Thulasi Nxesi, a member of the central committee, from announcing the new task team.

Prior to the meeting, the now-disbanded PEC threatened to even go to court to prevent the dissolution.

Opportunistic tendencies

The central committee later issued a statement confirming the task team.

“The special provincial council was, however, disrupted by certain individuals who clearly do not share the principles of loyalty to party decisions, unity of the party, and the full implementation of party decisions,” the SACP said.

“These forces are part of a reactionary and opportunistic tendency rooted in careerism that the movement continues to address, and indeed the SACP is affected by this tendency.

“Out of concern for the safety of party members and public property, the leadership of the party determined that the council must not proceed as planned and that the communication of the political bureau decisions intended to be communicated be conducted through alternative means.

“The validity and enforceability of the decisions of the party, particularly those of the political bureau regarding the status of the provincial executive committee of KwaZulu-Natal, remain unchanged and in full constitutional force and political authority.”

Resignations expected

One notable omission was that of Themba Mthembu, the former provincial secretary who was vocal in opposing the decision to contest the elections. His role was given to Sikhumbuzo Mdlalose.

Another omission was that of Msizi Nhlapho, a former PEC member who, together with Mthembu, was considered a loyalist of Professor Blade Nzimande, who is also opposed to the decision to contest the elections independently.

Although Sandile Dayi, another important Blade Nzimande supporter, was brought on board by the new task force, Nomalungelo Gina, Nzimande’s deputy in government, refused the appointment, claiming she was not consulted before the decision was made.

A leaked letter on Sunday, a few hours after the team’s announcement, contains Gina’s decision.

Insiders anticipate more resignations in the upcoming days.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content