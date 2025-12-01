SACP crushes KZN rebellion over elections decision

The SACP is moving to ruthlessly suppress a rebellion in its KwaZulu-Natal heartland, ordering axed leaders to stand down after they revolted against the party’s historic decision to contest the 2026 elections independently from the ANC, a split that insiders warn could trigger violence in South Africa’s most politically volatile province.

In a hardline letter obtained by Sunday World, national deputy secretary Madala Masuku commands dethroned KZN secretary Themba Mthembu to stop “sowing confusion” and presenting himself as a leader, a direct response to the disbanded provincial executive’s refusal to accept its dissolution.

The rebellion, which has the tacit support of national chairperson Blade Nzimande, represents the most significant internal crisis for the SACP since it decided to contest election independent of the ANC.

The dispute centres on the KZN structure’s fierce opposition to the split, arguing the SACP lacks the structure to go it alone, warning that forcing ANC and SACP members to campaign against each other is a recipe for bloodshed. The defiance has taken a bitter turn, with the rebels accusing the national leadership of allowing a “tribal” campaign against them and failing to protect Nzimande.

“We find this not only a violation of tenets of democratic centralism but also an attempt to sow confusion in the organisation,” Masuku wrote in the November 26 letter, demanding Mthembu “desist from presenting yourself as an incumbent elected leader”.

But a defiant Mthembu told Sunday World he will not back down. “Yes, I confirm. I know my constitutional rights. I will defend myself and the SACP,” he said, setting the stage for a protracted battle that threatens to split the party and destabilise the political landscape in KZN just over a year before the pivotal local government elections.

The confrontation was sparked by a pushback by the disbanded provincial executive committee (PEC) of the province, led by Mthembu, in rebelling against the decision of the central committee to axe it and replace it with an interim task team led by Sikhumbuzo Mdlalose.

After its axing, the disbanded PEC issued a statement insisting that it was still in office and it may take the matter to court for a judicial review if internal channels are not ready to listen to their side of the story.

Watching from the sidelines, Masuku then called Mthembu to order via the November 26 letter, reminding him that he holds no leadership position.

“We write to acknowledge the letter that [was] sent under your signature dated 22 November 2025. We note that the letter purports to come from “The office of the 9th provincial congress secretariat” and it is signed as ‘Themba Mthembu (elected provincial secretary of the 9th provincial congress of Moses Mabhida)’. While you as a party member are perfectly entitled to write to the general secretary and to the central committee in your own right, you are fully aware of the PB (politburo) decision, in line with its powers in clause 10.5 of the SACP constitution, to disband the PEC of the 9th provincial congress in Moses Mabhida province, which was communicated to you in a meeting on 3 November 2025 and then in writing on 14 November 2025.

“We find this not only a violation of tenets of democratic centralism but also an attempt to sow confusion in the organisation with regard to the matter. We request that you desist from presenting yourself as an incumbent elected leader and respect the PB decision, albeit that you are entitled to appeal against such a decision,” Masuku told Mthembu in the letter.

He also warned him to abide by democratic centralism.

The national spokesperson of the SACP, Mbulelo Mbadlana, did not comment when he was asked what would happen to Mthembu if he continued to defy the directive from Masuku.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content