SACP opposed to ANC joining forces with Zuma’s party

The SACP has distanced itself from the uMkhontho weSizwe Party (MK Party), saying that it never endorsed a move for the ANC to form a government with former president Jacob Zuma’s party.

The SACP’s general secretary, Solly Mapaila, stated during a briefing on the opening day of their 5th Special Congress at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg on Wednesday that the party’s perspective on the establishment of the government of national unity has been misrepresented.

The SACP, according to Mapaila, has labelled the MK Party a “counter-revolutionary” organisation and has no official relations with Zuma’s party.

“The SACP never said we would work with the MK Party. If we say so, we will announce it,” said Mapaila.

“There is an agenda of capital because they had worked for the ANC to not have a relationship with the EFF and MK Party, and they called this the doomsday coalition.

“A day after the elections, we met as the alliance secretariat. We then announced our position, that we will not work with the DA or the MK Party.”

He reiterated the SACP’s longstanding support for the ANC’s collaboration with the EFF due to the organisations’ shared policies.

SACP will remain in the alliance

According to Mapaila, the “neoliberal” DA is a branch of capital, which is responsible for the effort to overthrow the ANC.

Among other things, the party will discuss how to reorganise the alliance and how it intends to run in the local elections in 2026.

Mapaila insisted that the SACP will remain a member of the alliance even though it is considering its options for the upcoming elections.

He said: “This thing of people having to leave government — there is nothing like that. We are still an alliance.

“We decided to support the ANC in elections. We have the right to revoke this decision.

“We are not splintering the ANC; we are just asserting our independence as the party; that is the bottom line.”

