SACP stands firm on dual membership amid alliance tensions with ANC

The SACP is defending dual membership within the tripartite alliance, even as it prepares to contest the 2026 local government elections independently.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party insisted that its stance on dual membership remains unchanged.

“The SACP remains steadfast in its position that no member of the party will face any political retribution whatsoever for holding a membership of the ANC,” the SACP said.

“The SACP remains committed to its resolution to contest the upcoming local government elections and sees no contradiction between its decision and sustaining the alliance with its shared objectives.”

SACP defends dual membership

The remarks follow a bilateral meeting between the SACP and the ANC held on Tuesday at Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

The engagement came on the heels of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting last Friday.

At the centre of discussions was the future of dual membership, where individuals belong to both the SACP and the ANC, and what role they will play during the elections.

The SACP was unequivocal in its defence of the arrangement, describing it as a cornerstone of the liberation movement.

“We view dual membership not as a punishable offence but as an asset for the progressive cause.

“It is through the idea and practice of dual membership that the revolutionary movement succeeded in building the most powerful political movement that defeated colonial and apartheid forces.

“Any action to undermine it serves only to reverse any potential for further progress on transformation,” the statement read.

10-day altimatum

However, tensions appear to be simmering within the alliance. Sunday World has reported that the ANC’s NEC has given members with dual affiliation 10 days to choose which organisation they will campaign for ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Should the ANC proceed with such an ultimatum, it could have far-reaching implications for several high-profile leaders who hold dual membership.

These include higher education minister Buti Manamela, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande, deputy finance minister David Masondo, and Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba.

Despite the potential fallout, the SACP has maintained that dual membership should not be treated as a disciplinary matter but rather as a strategic advantage that has historically strengthened the alliance.

The party also reiterated that none of its members would face consequences for belonging to the ANC, reaffirming its commitment to protecting dual membership within its ranks.

While concerns were raised about the pace of work by joint structures tasked with managing alliance relations during the elections, both parties agreed to continue engagements.

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