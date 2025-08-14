SANDF chief Rudzani Maphanya under fire over Iran remarks

The Defence and Military Veterans Ministry, led by Minister Angie Motshekga, has distanced itself from remarks by Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) General Rudzani Maphwanya about the supposed solidarity with Iran.

Maphwanya further called on Iran and South Africa to forge stronger ties, saying that the two countries share a common goal.

This was during a meeting with the chief of staff of Iran’s army, Amir Hatami, in Tehran.

Onicca Kwakwa, the ministry spokesperson, said the foreign policy and international relations are handled only by the president and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Remarks not sanctioned by ministry

Kwakwa said the ministry does not set political or policy positions on these issues.

“It is unfortunate that political and policy statements were reportedly made during the meeting between General Ruddazi Maphwanya, chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and the Iran Defence Force Leadership.

“The Department of Defence reiterates that only the President and Dirco determine South Africa’s national policy on international relations. The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans will be engaging with General Maphwanya on his return,” said Kwakwa.

ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni said the party will write to the Portfolio Committee on Defence. They will request an urgent hearing on the “unauthorised” remarks made by Maphwanya.

Dirco distanced itself

“This incident is yet another example of foreign policy conducted like a cheap talk shop. One that is devoid of guiding principles, strategic coherence, or accountability. Dirco has since distanced itself from these commitments. And this raises urgent questions about whether the Minister of Defence or President Cyril Ramaphosa sanctioned them.

“If they did, why were such reckless statements permitted, and why was Dirco not consulted? If they did not, why did the general go rogue?” said Ngobeni.

She said both Motshekga and Maphwanya should be held accountable by the committee, for what she describes as a “diplomatic blunder”.

Ngobeni said the duo should make it clear if Maphwanya was acting under instruction. Or if he made the pronouncement on matters relating to international policy himself.

