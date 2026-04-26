Politics

Santu Mofokeng’s iconic Rumours series brought back to life

By Sunday World
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Santu Mofokeng’s iconic Rumours series brought back to life
04/12/01 - VIR PLUS - ONDERHOUD MET SANTU MOFOKENG - MARK TEATER. FOTO JOYRENE KRAMER.

This year marks 70 years since the birth of one of South Africa’s highly perceptive and significant photographers, Santu Mofokeng. As part of celebrations of what would have been the Soweto-born photographer’s milestone birthday, a new exhibition of his works is showing at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • This year marks 70 years since the birth of one of South Africa’s highly perceptive and significant photographers, Santu Mofokeng.
  • As part of celebrations of what would have been the Soweto-born photographer’s milestone birthday, a new exhibition of his works is showing at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.
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