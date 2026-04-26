Santu Mofokeng’s iconic Rumours series brought back to life

This year marks 70 years since the birth of one of South Africa’s highly perceptive and significant photographers, Santu Mofokeng. As part of celebrations of what would have been the Soweto-born photographer’s milestone birthday, a new exhibition of his works is showing at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton.

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