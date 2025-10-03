SAPS team sent to probe Nathi Mthethwa’s death in France

Police boss General Fannie Masemola has deployed a South African Police Service (SAPS) team to France to investigate the death of Nathi Mthethwa, former SA ambassador to France.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia revealed this in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

Mthethwa, who was serving as SA’s ambassador to France, died on Tuesday in an alleged suicide.

His body was discovered at a four-star hotel in Paris, France, after he died from allegedly jumping off the 22nd floor of the hotel.

Mthethwa allegedly disappeared on Monday. His wife is believed to have reported his disappearance to the French police before his death.

French law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the circumstances around Mthethwa’s death.

Said Cachalia’s spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi: “Following the tragic and untimely death of South African Ambassador to France and former Police Minister Mr Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, has been advised by the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, that following consultation with the relevant authorities, a decision has been taken to deploy a team of five seasoned officers from the SAPS to France,” said Cachalia’s spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi.

“The team will be led by Major General Maqhashalala, the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in the Western Cape. The deployed team will work closely with French law enforcement authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding Ambassador Mthethwa’s death are thoroughly and transparently investigated.

“This collaborative effort aims to support the ongoing inquest and uphold the principles of justice and accountability,” said Mogotsi.

Commenting on the deployment, Cachalia said: “The deployment of these investigators reflects our commitment to ensuring that every effort is made to establish the full facts surrounding this tragedy. We will offer all necessary support to our counterparts in France and remain in close contact with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) throughout the process”.

Cachalia also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Mthethwa’s family.

“We are devastated by the sudden and untimely passing of ambassador Mthethwa, a dedicated public servant and patriot who served our nation with distinction in various capacities. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Cachalia.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content