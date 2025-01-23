Scholz, Macron ‘stand together’ as Europe prepares to face Trump

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Europe “will not duck and hide” in response to Donald Trump’s return as US president.

Speaking in Paris ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Scholz said Europe will be a “a constructive and self-confident partner” for the United States.

62nd anniversary of the Élysée Treaty

“We are strong, we stand together,” said Scholz. He was in the French capital to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Élysée Treaty. The landmark agreement cemented the post-war reconciliation between France and Germany.

Macron and Scholz agree that “Europe must be strong and resilient in a world that is — to put it mildly — on the move,” the German chancellor said. He described Trump’s second term as a “challenge”.

Threats of US tariffs on European exports

His comments were echoed by Macron, who said the two countries want to “accelerate” the European agenda in the face of threats of US tariffs on European exports.

The president said it is “up to us Europeans, and thus to our two countries, to play our full role in consolidating a united, strong and sovereign Europe”.

“Today more than ever, Europeans’ priority must be our Europe. And above all, our competitiveness, our prosperity and our security,” he added.

The two countries are cooperating in a number of fields, including artificial intelligence, Macron said.

Artificial intelligence

“We have a Franco-German plan for artificial intelligence. And we want to jointly develop more research projects, start-ups and the growth of our companies.”

Macron hinted at tensions in the Franco-German relationship in recent years, but signalled that ties remain strong.

“In the face of challenges and the worries that sometimes arise, the pair we form is solid.”

Urgent need for coordination among allied European countries

Meanwhile, German centre-right opposition leader Friedrich Merz sees an urgent need for coordination among allied European countries following Trump’s inauguration.

“The Europeans must now sit down together quickly and discuss two major issues,” Merz, who is widely viewed as the favourite to be Germany’s next chancellor after upcoming February 23 elections, told Deutschlandfunk public radio on Tuesday morning. “Firstly: What are we doing for our own security? This is long overdue. This has been necessary for years. And secondly: How do we strengthen our position in trade with America?” Far-right European politicians Merz, the chairman of the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU), acknowledged that Trump appears to get along particularly well with far-right European politicians, “but that doesn’t mean that Donald Trump doesn’t hold sensible talks with everyone else, if it’s in the American interest”. Germany, together with other NATO allies in Europe and the European Union, must assume leadership responsibility, Merz said. It is important, for example, that the EU adopt the Mercosur trade agreement with several South American countries, he said. Call for unity among European governments In addition, European governments should work more closely together on the procurement of military equipment, according to Merz. “There are many opportunities for Europeans that we are not currently exploiting,” Merz said. Merz also said that the EU bloc, with its single economic market, should use its size and global heft to act together in talks with the US. “With 450 million inhabitants, [the European Union] is a market that is larger than America and Canada combined,” Merz said. dpa Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content