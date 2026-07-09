Search for top cops to head Hawks, Ipid begins

Government has formally begun the search for permanent heads of the Hawks and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), two of the country’s most important law enforcement institutions, as South Africa grapples with allegations of political interference in policing exposed before the Madlanga commission.

Advertisements published this week invite applications for the posts of National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, and Executive Director of IPID. Both positions carry non-renewable seven-year contracts, with the Hawks post extending to a maximum of 10 years. Applications close on July 17.

The advertisements indicate that the successful Hawks candidate will be appointed in terms of Section 17CA of the South African Police Service Act, with remuneration to be determined by the acting minister of police Firoz Cachalia in consultation with the minister of finance. The Ipid executive director’s package is advertised at R2.45-million a year.

Hawks vacancy a re-advertisement

The Hawks’ vacancy is a re-advertisement after an earlier recruitment process launched in 2025 failed to produce an appointment. Applicants who previously applied have been instructed to submit fresh applications.

The post became vacant after the departure of Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, whose term came to an end after serving as national head since 2018. During his tenure, the Hawks investigated several high-profile state capture, corruption and organised crime cases, although the unit also faced persistent criticism over delays in prosecuting politically sensitive matters.

Ntlatseng’s contract expired

The Ipid position has been vacant since the contract of executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng expired in July 2025. Dr Hlengani Bila has served in an acting capacity since August 2025, with Cachalia extending his appointment earlier this year until a permanent replacement is found.

Ntlatseng became the first woman to lead the police watchdog when she was appointed in August 2020 after parliamentary approval. Her seven-year term, however, ended early following the expiry of her contract, leaving the organisation under acting leadership.

The appointments come at a critical moment for policing.

The Madlanga Commission has heard extensive evidence about alleged interference in criminal investigations, deep divisions within the South African Police Service, the handling of politically sensitive investigations and tensions between the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, the National Prosecuting Authority and IPID.

The commission has placed unprecedented scrutiny on the institutions responsible for investigating organised crime, corruption and alleged misconduct by police officers.

The Hawks serve as South Africa’s premier investigative unit for priority offences, including organised crime, commercial crime, corruption and complex national investigations. The national head determines operational priorities and oversees investigations with significant political and economic consequences.

Ipid, meanwhile, is the statutory watchdog responsible for investigating deaths in police custody, police shootings, torture, rape by police officers and corruption within SAPS. It also monitors police compliance with recommendations arising from its investigations, making the executive director central to police accountability.

Concern over prolonged vacancies

The prolonged vacancies have previously drawn criticism from Parliament.

When approving the extension of Bila’s acting appointment, the Portfolio Committee on Police said it was necessary to prevent “a vacuum in leadership” at one of the country’s most important police oversight bodies while acknowledging that prolonged acting appointments were undesirable.

The appointments will rank among the most closely watched law enforcement decisions this year, with the successful candidates expected to lead institutions at the centre of South Africa’s efforts to restore confidence in policing and combat corruption following the revelations before the Madlanga Commission.