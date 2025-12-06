Senzo Mchunu admits PKTT complaints were never verified

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is currently on special leave, has confirmed that he did not verify the information he received from complainants before deciding to disband the Police Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

His testimony formed part of Friday’s sitting of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

Mchunu also told the commission that he had never met Mary de Haas or South African Police Service (SAPS) whistle-blower Patricia Mashale, despite relying on concerns raised by both.

Warnings about SAPS members

According to Mchunu, Mashale’s warnings about the SAPS were posted on Facebook. And he believed these comments damaged the reputation of the police.

He said this played a role in his decision to issue the directive to disband the PKTT as in his December 31, 2024 letter.

He also confirmed that Mashale had previously reported illegal camp sites in Mpumalanga. These were later found to be real. Because of this, her information was considered trustworthy, but still not verified.

Mchunu said he had received complaints about alleged human rights abuses by PKTT members and governance failures within the unit.

He added that eight members of the PKTT had anonymously approached him with further allegations. Their names were handed to the commission on Thursday in a sealed brown envelope.

Confidential list

However, the list was returned to him after chairperson, retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, advised that he seek legal guidance before submitting the information.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi questioned the value of the untested complaints. Baloyi noted that none of the details provided by the PKTT members appeared in Mchunu’s written statement.

Mchunu told the commission that this was why he had attempted to hand over the names. He added that he hoped the commission would later invite the individuals to give evidence to determine whether his assessment had been correct.

“Can we then agree that until that list and the detail of the issues they have raised with you and the dates when they raised it – until all of that is properly placed before the commission, we don’t have evidence about complaints of SAPS members on which [it was] relied to make this decision to disband the PKTT?” asked Baloyi.

Mchunu said he would consult his legal team as advised and return to the commission with guidance on how to proceed.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content