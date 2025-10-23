Senzo Mchunu blames personal battles and lack of unity in SAPS chaos

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, currently on special leave of absence, faced a tense grilling from MPs at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee on Wednesday as investigations into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi intensified.

The inquiry stems from claims that Mchunu interfered illegally in police operations by allegedly issuing directives to disband the national political killings task team. That task team had been investigating political assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal.

PKTT disbandment and cartel links

It later emerged during the Madlanga Commission that the team’s disbandment may have benefited alleged drug cartel leader and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

According to evidence before the commission, controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi, believed to be close to Mchunu, allegedly shared the disbandment letter with Matlala, assuring him that the team pursuing him was being dissolved.

During the heated session, DA MP Ian Cameron questioned whether the chaos within the South African Police Service (SAPS) was a result of internal power struggles was or linked to criminal syndicates.

“Do you think this whole drama, I keep calling it a drama, is it a factional fight of sort inside the SAPS or is it about drug cartels, or is drug cartels? And by this I am discrediting any theories at the moment. I don’t want to, because there is still too much to hear. And I also think a lot of perception that is made that a lot of has happened in the last six months,” he said.

He said those that have testified before have revealed that the chaos date back as far as his predecessor Bheki Cele. Also former the late Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa and the days of Riah Phiyega as SAPS national commissioner.

SAPS problems run deeper

In response, Mchunu admitted that the problems within SAPS ran deep. And that he would like to see them uncovered and solved.

“I would say it’s a combination of factors. One, less than required unity and coherence from the side of the police executive management or top management. Two, it would also include personal battles informed by one interest or the other over time. And streamlining people into columns amongst others in accordance with how they would deal with matters of one kind or the other.”

Mchunu said the Ad Hoc committee presented a crucial moment for the SAPS to confront its failures.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content