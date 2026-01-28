Senzo Mchunu denies Witness E’s coercion claims at Madlanga commission

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on special leave, on Tuesday forcefully rejected allegations that he tried to influence key testimony before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, calling the claims “inaccurate and untruthful” while reiterating his commitment to lawful conduct.

Mchunu’s media statement came after a senior undercover Crime Intelligence official, referred to as Witness E, testified that Mchunu repeatedly pressured him to provide false evidence.

Refutes allegations

In the statement released on Tuesday night, Mchunu categorically denied the claims, which reportedly involve interactions mentioned in the witness’s testimony. He stated that his legal team is actively addressing the matter, confirming his intention to respond to the allegations when he appears before the commission again.

“I deny the allegations he makes about me, including the interactions in his statements,” Mchunu said in the statement.

The Madlanga commission continues to investigate the matter, with further developments expected as Mchunu prepares to testify.

Witness E, who has been under witness protection for over five years due to his role in the 2017 investigation into the assassination of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, told the commission on Monday that Mchunu directly and persistently tried to steer his testimony in the minister’s favour.

Witness E said Mchunu called him from multiple phone numbers, directed him to craft a statement for submission, and urged him to testify in a manner that would implicate senior police officials, including Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo.

“He consistently called and told me that there was a statement prepared for me to present at the commission,” Witness E told commissioners, adding that the directive amounted to a concerted attempt to shape evidence.

Requested to drag PKTT in the mud

He also testified that Mchunu sought to have him discredit the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) and its work, including suggesting that the unit had failed to act on critical intelligence relating to Magaqa’s murder.

Witness E said he refused to provide any statement not coordinated with prosecutors and lead investigators, maintaining that he “never … gave him any statement I made to the PKTT or to this commission”.

Witness E’s account was supported by audio evidence played before the commission, in which Mchunu allegedly discussed the wording of the statement he wanted submitted—a manoeuvre the witness described as coercive and aimed at false testimony.

Commissioner questions during the hearing repeatedly focused on whether the minister’s conduct was tantamount to encouraging perjury.

Mchunu disputed Witness E’s description of the events. The minister declared the allegations “inaccurate and untruthful” and denied any coercion, interference or impropriety in his interactions with the witness.

