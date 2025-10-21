Senzo Mchunu fails to submit Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi ‘threat’ audio

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, placed on special leave of absence, has failed to present the phone call recording extract where KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was threatening him.

Mchunu told the Ad Hoc Committee that he had instructed his chief of staff Cedric Nkabinde to record his conversation with Mkhwanazi and claimed that he would provide the appropriate recording during his appearance on Tuesday.

Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane highlighted that the evidence leaders followed up with Mchunu about the recording he promised to bring as evidence before the committee but they never managed to get it.

“That extract has not been forwarded to us. So, it is not us, it was him who said it last week that he wanted us to hear that extract and it was not there in the recording,” said Lekganyane.

Bring in every piece of evidence

He also highlighted that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema had emphasised that all pieces of evidence he wanted to bring forth should be made available but the said recording has not been.

“As it stands now, the ad hoc committee does not have that extract which you promised would be made available,” said Lekganyane.

This emphasis was made after ANC MP Xola Nqola questioned Mchunu about the whereabouts of the said recording as it was supposed to be heard before they started questioning him.

Mchunu about-turn

In response, Mchunu claimed that it might be the conversation was recorded later when the threat was already made.

“I thought that they had been recorded. It turns out it was not recorded; it’s only in reference,” said Mchunu.

“The ad hoc committee has a reference as it stands now and I would advise that, if it pleases … you can get Mr Nkabinde to come and say it for himself. It should not be that just because the recording, the actual recording is only in reference and … therefore that’s the end of the game. It’s not the end,” said Mchunu.

He challenged the committee to also call in Nkabinde to further discuss the matter of the recording.

Malema argued Mchunu wanted the committee to listen to a non-existent audio recording, which he seemingly never heard himself.

“We should put it on record that the minister does not have that recording and therefore that recording doesn’t exist,” said Malema.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content