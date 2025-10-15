Senzo Mchunu: ‘I’m not Brown Mogotsi’s friend, never met Cat Matlala’

Embattled Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, currently on special leave, has denied any association with controversial and murder-accused businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

In a witness statement compiled for parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the SA Police Service, Mchunu insists he has “never met Matlala in his life”, nor has he received any money from him, either directly or indirectly.

In the statement seen by Sunday World, he also denies having a close relationship with ANC figure Brown Mogotsi, stating that their interactions have been limited to “various matters relating to the ANC”.

This contradicts claims made by KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who alleged that Mogotsi facilitated meetings between Mchunu and Matlala during the ANC’s January 8 celebrations in Cape Town.

He added that he was unaware of any interactions between Mogotsi and Matlala and had neither endorsed nor sanctioned them.

“Did Matlala pay for ‘my associates’ or guests at the January 8 celebrations? First and foremost, I deny that I ever solicited, directly or indirectly, any financial assistance from Mr Matlala. I never received any gratification in cash or kind from Mr Matlala during the period in question, namely 8 to 13 January 2025,” Mchunu said in his statement.

R360 million tender controversy

Mchunu claims he first became aware of the R360-million tender awarded to Matlala through a News24 article titled “Silenced: Police award R360m contract to Tembisa hospital tender don”, published on 20 December 2024.

Upon inquiring about the contract with the National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola, Mchunu says he was assured the tender had been properly awarded. However, at a 24 December 2024 departmental briefing, internal auditors informed him that the tender was irregular, leading him to order its cancellation.

“On 13 May 2025, Mr Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s R360 million contract was cancelled,” Mchunu confirmed.

He emphasised that his earlier directive on 31 December 2024 to disband the political killings task team was unrelated to the tender cancellation.

“To suggest otherwise is both preposterous and an outrageous lie,” he said.

WhatsApp evidence and travel allegations

Mchunu dismissed the narrative that he benefited from Matlala’s alleged “largesse,” pointing to WhatsApp messages allegedly read out by Crime Intelligence head general Dumisani Khumalo. These messages reportedly show Matlala complaining to Mogotsi about Mchunu’s intentions to cancel the contract.

“How can the very person said to have benefited from Matlala’s generosity be the one to cancel his irregularly awarded contract?” Mchunu questioned.

He also refuted claims that he travelled with Mogotsi to Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape. While it was suggested that Mogotsi was with him there, Mchunu stated: “When I attended Lusikisiki on 1 October 2024, my movements were, in any event, in the public domain. There is nothing to be made of the suggestion that Mr Mogotsi knew where I was on the day.”

These sentiments were echoed by suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, who testified before Parliament’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday.

“I was running operations in Lusikisiki and was in the presence of the minister. He came there with the national commissioner, deputy ministers, and a whole entourage to get an update on the killings that happened in Lusikisiki,” Sibiya said.

Mchunu is expected to appear before the ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by Mkhwanazi tomorrow.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content