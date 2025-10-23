Senzo Mchunu in hot seat over Cabinet minutes on IMC dissolution

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, currently placed on a special leave of absence, has now claimed that cabinet did not mention the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) when discussing others in the seventh administration.

He made another commitment to the Parliamentary Ad Hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to provide the minutes of the Cabinet meeting if access is granted.

Mchunu was responding to ANC MP Khusela Diko Sangoni about the dissolution of the IMC on political killing, which is chaired by the police minister, and had established the National Political Killings Task Team (NPKTT).

He had previously told the committee that the IMC was automatically dissolved in the seventh administration. But Sangoni argued she had found that there is a process for the committee to be dissolved.

Due process not followed

She said IMCs are formed by either the president or cabinet. And the process of dissolving includes going to report to the cabinet or memorandums being signed.

Sangoni questioned why Mchunu never informed fellow IMC colleagues about the disbandment of the task team. Especially considering it was established by all of them. Mchunu said the idea of consulting with them before writing the letter did not hit him.

“The IMC doesn’t get continued with or re-established for the seventh administration. I’m no longer chair of that, I am now Minister of Police. Now I then say how do I de-establish this or I have to de-establish this. What do I do in this situation, because there are these and these reasons.

“And I look at the constitution on what the minister, no longer as chair, did. And we see there is something called a directive. Using what now is — what was a political intervention, now facing me alone.

“I then said because there is a power to do a directive whose content is not necessarily determined to say it’s only a directive for this on this and this, and this — I then use that power to give a directive,” said Mchunu.

EFF hops in on the subject

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader hopped in on the topic. He argued that the task team was established in the fifth administration and the IMC has continued since.

“I am happy that honourable Sangoni says that’s a new evidence that you are presenting to us. Because all along we lived under the impression that when a new administration comes in, then it’s automatic [that the IMC gets dissolved].

“But then you go on to make another commitment, which I don’t think is permissible. Honourable Sangoni says you say the cabinet might have established certain committees and all of that. And she says you must come and share that with us. Because it’s a new thing. But sitting here, I don’t think you can just share the minutes of the cabinet,” said Malema.

He said Mchunu will commit to bringing the minutes as evidence. And later come back saying it is not permissible to bring the minutes.

When asked if he would be able to bring the minutes, Mchunu said only if it is possible to do so.

He had claimed that cabinet might have endorsed the IMC in 2019 for re-establishment. And added that cabinet does not always go public with all their committees.

