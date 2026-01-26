‘Senzo Mchunu interfered in cases with political links’: Hawks boss tells commission

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Anthony Gopaul on Monday told the Madlanga commission that Senzo Mchunu, who was put on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa, allegedly intervened in police matters while campaigning for the ANC.

This includes Mchunu allegedly calling impromptu meetings at police stations and requesting details about politically sensitive cases.

Gopaul testified about two interactions he had with Mchunu regarding the murder of ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida from the Mandeni local municipality.

Mabhida was shot and killed at his home in Sundumbili in February 2025.

Gapaul said in this instance, Mchunu called him directly. “He called me and asked what transpired on the murder of councillor Mabhida,” Gopaul said.

“I did not recognise the voice, so I asked who it was, and he identified himself as minister Mchunu.”

Gopaul said he briefed the minister on the matter but avoided detailing the events.

“I would prefer not to narrate the events to avoid causing trauma to the family of the councillor who might be listening to my testimony,” he said.

According to Gopaul, Mchunu instructed him to keep the minister updated on the investigation. “The minister said I must keep him abreast of the investigation,” Gopaul testified.

Gopaul said he informed Mchunu that he was not in charge of the matter. “I informed him that I was not in charge, but the political task team was,” he said.

Cases involving Govender

He told the commission that Mchunu questioned why the political task team was handling the investigation.

“The minister asked why they were investigating it because he had instructed them to be investigated by the team in the police station where the case was reported,” Gopaul said.

When asked whether he questioned the directive, Gopaul said he did not.

This was the first time a minister had called me. So, I am not the one to question what the minister was talking about or the instruction he gave,” he replied.

On the second instance, he said he was notified by the acting station commander that Mchunu had arrived wearing ANC regalia, despite there being no scheduled engagement.

According to Gopaul, he was in a meeting with KZN police boss Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi when he received this information, and Mkhwanazi asked him to go and join the meeting.

“There was no planned meeting. The minister arrived and said he would come back at 3pm; I joined them on that meeting,” he said.

Gopaul said Mchunu requested details about the cases involving Doeshiee Govender, a former ANC councillor.

“Those details were shared with minister Mchunu, purely because he is the minister, not because he is a member of any party,” Gopaul told the commission.

He further said the focus of the meeting was not general crime issues but about Govender, who resigned from his seat in the KwaDukuza council in February 2025 to join the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

“During the meeting minister Mchunu asked why Govender was not arrested for cases that happened in 2016,” Gopaul said.

Cops expected to remain neutral

During the meeting, Gopaul said he attempted to raise concerns about the minister’s role and political appearance.

“I explained to the minister that we wanted to assist him, but it was unclear to what capacity he approached the police,” Gopaul testified.

He said Mchunu did not respond directly to this concern.

“He did not directly respond to me. But he was in ANC regalia. I was alarmed because people were reporting things to him, so in a way this was a subtle way of me bringing it to his attention that it is a bit of a difficulty having him in the ANC regalia.”

Gopaul told the commission that police officers were required to remain politically neutral.

“Despite what political preference we have, even us, because we are voters, in discharging our duties we do not put on regalia, so it was a tricky situation,” he said.

He said the discussion extended to Govender’s family and personal circumstances. “The meeting related to candidate Govender, who was running for the by-elections, and him and his family.

“It was a bit odd that one would take that extent of intervention at the police station.”

Gopaul added that Govender enjoyed significant political support in the area. “Govender enjoyed huge support from that area, and it was reflected in the polls,” he said.

