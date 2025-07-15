‘Senzo Mchunu special leave does not imply guilt’ – Fikile Mbalula

The ANC has backed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave while investigations continue.

Fikile Mbalula, ANC secretary-general, said this decision intends no guilt or prejudgement and preserves the integrity of the Executive and the investigation.

He said section 91(2) of the Constitution allows Ramaphosa to appoint and relieve Cabinet members.

Allegations deeply disturbing

Mbalula described the allegations as deeply disturbing and far-reaching. And he said they go to the core of the integrity of the state.

He stated that the allegations include claims of interference in sensitive investigations. Also collusion between government officials and criminal networks, and the potential existence of a syndicate within the security sector.

However, he praised Ramaphosa for announcing a judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations.

“Left unaddressed, such allegations threaten to erode public confidence in the institutions that are meant to protect the South African people and uphold the rule of law,” said Mbalula.

He said Ramaphosa’s move was necessary and responsible. And he emphasised that the Commission of Inquiry shows commitment to constitutional democracy. Also to accountability and the principle that shows that no one is above the law.

Commitment to state restoration

“As the ANC, we welcome the president’s consistent approach of allowing institutions to function independently. As guided by law and not by political expediency. His actions continue to reflect a clear commitment to the restoration and strengthening of the state.

“This commission is not an isolated intervention. It is part of a broader programme of institutional renewal. One which has included the rebuilding of the National Prosecuting Authority, the formation of specialised anti-corruption units, and the strengthening of protection for whistleblowers,” said Mbalula.

He also welcomed the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as the Acting Minister of Police. And said he is well-experienced and understands the security sector.

Mbalula defended the use of commissions of inquiry as essential tools for justice and reform. He cited past examples like the Zondo Commission into State Capture and the Nugent Commission on SARS.

Uprooted wrongdoings

He insisted that these commissions have uprooted wrongdoing. And they have influenced legislative and structural reforms.

“The Zondo Commission into State Capture, despite its significant cost, has yielded substantial returns. Over R14-billion in assets frozen, R5.4-billion recovered. And more than 60 individuals and entities are facing criminal prosecution,” said Mbalula.

Mbalula also warned against calls for instant arrests or politically motivated prosecutions. He stated that this could damage the credibility of South Africa’s justice system.

“South Africa’s hard-won democracy does not permit leaders to act as judge, jury, and executioner,” said Mbalula.

