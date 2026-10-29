Setumo Stone | Brown Mogotsi’s escape plot under scrutiny

There is a difference between police receiving information that someone intends to escape from custody and establishing that an escape was actually being planned.

There is also a difference between protecting a witness from danger and preventing an accused person from investigating whether that witness is telling the truth.

Both distinctions have become important in the criminal proceedings involving Brown Mogotsi.

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The accused has approached the court seeking information prosecutors have withheld from his defence. His application raises questions about witness identities, possible intimidation, an alleged escape plot and the reliability of evidence underpinning the State’s case.

The prosecution has yet to deliver its substantive answer to the application.

That response could provide important insight into how police assess information, how prosecutors justify withholding evidence and how courts balance witness protection against constitutional rights.

Was there an escape plan?

This is arguably the most intriguing question arising from Mogotsi’s affidavit.

Police previously alleged that Mogotsi planned to escape custody disguised as a correctional official. The allegation was serious enough to become an issue during his bail proceedings.

Mogotsi disputes it. His affidavit questions the information on which the allegation rested and refers to the absence of a correctional uniform.

But consider the different possibilities.

Police may have received reliable intelligence about a genuine plan that was abandoned or prevented.

They may have received a warning that justified precautions but was never independently corroborated. Or the information may have been mistaken.

These possibilities cannot be treated as interchangeable. Nor would the failure of an escape to materialise, by itself, demonstrate that the original warning was false.

READ MORE: Brown Mogotsi allegedly planned court-cell escape in Correctional Services disguise

The State may not need to revisit the allegation in its present response unless it relies on the alleged escape or the court requires it to address the issue.

Nevertheless, the affidavit places the earlier claim back under public scrutiny.

What did police actually establish about the supposed plan, as distinct from what they were told might happen?

Who was the first person to report the alleged escape?

Information can travel through several people before reaching a courtroom.

A prison official receives a warning. The official informs a police officer. The investigating officer includes the information in an affidavit. The prosecutor places that affidavit before a magistrate.

By the time the allegation reaches court, it may sound authoritative.

But the crucial question remains unanswered.

Who originally supplied the information, and how did that person know?

READ MORE: Brown Mogotsi to launch third bail bid after court setback

Mogotsi’s affidavit says the investigating officer relied on information attributed to another official. He contends that subsequent discussions suggested the information had originated as a tip-off rather than direct eyewitness evidence.

The State could clarify that chain of information. It could also explain what steps investigators took to verify the warning before presenting it to court.

This matters because repeating information does not independently corroborate it.

Five officials repeating the same warning do not necessarily constitute five independent sources. The strength of the allegation depends on the original information, the reliability of its source and any subsequent corroboration.

What did Correctional Services discover when it investigated?

Receiving an intelligence warning is one event. Investigating whether the warning was accurate is another.

Following the escape allegation, the court was informed of the need for a Correctional Services investigation.

That creates a compelling line of inquiry.

Was an investigation completed? Were correctional officials interviewed? Were security records examined?

Did investigators establish how Mogotsi allegedly intended to obtain a uniform? Did they find evidence of preparations, communications or assistance? Or did the investigation leave important questions unresolved?

READ MORE: Setumo Stone | The five moments Madlanga turned heat on Brown Mogotsi and Witness G

A report could corroborate the original intelligence, qualify its reliability or establish that certain claims could not be verified.

The absence of physical evidence would not automatically disprove an escape warning. But the State’s findings would help establish what officials knew after investigating it.

The State’s response could substantiate its concerns, clarify the limits of its evidence or reveal disagreements requiring judicial resolution.

None of those outcomes should be presumed.

The prosecution is entitled to defend legitimate investigative and witness-protection measures.

Mogotsi is entitled to challenge restrictions he believes compromise his defence.

And the court must independently assess the competing positions.

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