Shadrack Sibiya defends AmaPanyaza’s legality against Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner on crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya had denied claims that the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, dubbed AmaPanyaza, is illegal.

He told the Ad Hoc committee on Tuesday that KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi attempted to stop AmaPanyaza from working during a Board of Commissioners meeting.

Sibiya said the provincial commissioners were arguing the AmaPanyaza existence, this as the constitution allows for only one police service. He clarified that legal services was assigned to analyse the law to understand the status of AmaPanyaza. And they were considered and sworn in as peace officers.

Sibiya said he was not sure if Mkhwanazi wanted to arrest Premier Panyaza Lesufi or all of the employed wardens.

Mkhwanazi wanted to make arrests over AmaPanyaza

“As far as I am concerned it is not illegal. Because if it was illegal, I don’t think the president would allow the premier to continue with something that is illegal. This is crime-fighting, and these are enough goods on the ground, they are force multipliers.

“In fact, I know that he went to the [extent] of saying to the national commissioner ‘just say the word and I will effect arrest’. And I can safely say that I raised it, the minutes are there. I said ‘you can’t say you can arrest anybody there. Because the bottom line is there is no way the premier would implement something that is not authorised’,” said Sibiya.

He emphasised that the AmaPanyaza notion helps to curb unemployment. It also plays a role in ensuring visibility in the fight against crime. He claimed that crime in the Johannesburg CBD has improved since their employment.

Fingers him in raid on his house

Sibiya said Mkhwanazi arresting the wardens would need permission from SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola. This considering that he is from KZN. He also indicated that the team sent for the search and seizure at his house last week was sent by Mkhwanazi.

“I know that it is general Mkhwanazi. Because people like Brigadier Kunene, the members I was investigating this AKA [murder] with, they were there as well. So, it is all a team from KZN,” said Sibiya.

He claimed that Mkhwanazi would have told Masemola of the search and seizure.

