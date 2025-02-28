Shivambu drops axe on MKP Mpumalanga convenor Mary Phadi

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has expelled its Mpumalanga leader, Mary Phadi, accusing her of defying party processes by challenging her 2024 expulsion in court and organising an unauthorised factional meeting.

In a letter dated February 27, 2025, MKP secretary-general Floyd Shivambu informed Phadi that her membership was cancelled with immediate effect.

This follows a decision taken at a February 19 meeting attended by national office bearers, including former head of state and party president Jacob Zuma.

The letter was delivered to Phadi by her rival, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on Friday, during the red carpet walk of Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu’s state of the province address.

“Following the national officials meeting held on the 19th February 2025 at the Skye Coastlands Hotel, please be informed that the meeting resolved to cancel your membership in the uMkhonto weSizwe Party as provided for in Section 5 of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party constitution,” wrote Shivambu.

Phadi accused of defying party processes

Shivambu said Phadi’s expulsion was based on her decision to take the party to court without exhausting internal processes, as well as her refusal to comply with a February 3, 2025, directive.

“The cancellation decision was taken against the background of your previous conduct and/or decisions to take the organisation to court without exhausting all internal remedies and also to ignore the previous correspondence sent out to you on or about 3 February 2025,” the letter states.

He also accuses Phadi of undermining the recognised leadership in Mpumalanga by hosting an unauthorised rally.

“More specifically, the national officials, including and in concurrence with the president, took the decision based on your most recent conduct of organising and addressing an unauthorised and factional meeting or rally in the Mpumalanga province in the past weekend, thereby undermining the duly recognised leadership of the province.”

Phadi banned from MKP activities

The letter further prohibits Phadi from participating in any MKP activities or representing the party in any capacity.

Wrote Shivambu: “Your membership is cancelled with immediate effect, and as a result, you are therefore prohibited from participating in any activities of the organisation and any activities associated with the organisation.

“You are specifically prohibited from presenting or identifying yourself as a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Furthermore, you are prohibited from representing the uMkhonto weSizwe Party on any platforms, in any capacity whatsoever.”

Allegations against Hlophe

Phadi’s expulsion comes just weeks after she sent a letter to Zuma, accusing MKP deputy president Dr John Hlophe of making unwanted sexual advances towards her.

In the January 16 letter, Phadi alleged that Hlophe, an impeached judged, punished her after she rejected his late-night request to meet him at The Capital Hotel in Mbombela on August 4, 2024.

The allegations, which Phadi claims led to a campaign of vilification against her, have not been formally addressed by the party.

Instead, Hlophe has threatened legal action against Phadi, demanding an apology. Phadi has since confirmed she will not apologise for “raising a serious issue with the party”.

The MKP and Hlophe have not responded to enquiries on whether it intends to investigate the claims.

Legal battle looms

Phadi has previously argued that her October 2024 expulsion was politically motivated and successfully challenged it in the Mbombela High Court in December 2024, which reinstated her as provincial convener and member of the provincial legislature.

When contacted for comment, Phadi told Sunday World that she will be able to respond after getting a legal opinion on the latest developments.

Now, with her membership cancelled again, it remains unclear whether she will return to court to challenge the expulsion.

If she does, the MKP may find itself locked in yet another legal battle over internal leadership disputes.

