‘Silver cup is broken’ as ANC, SACP reach electoral cul-de-sac

The bilateral meeting between the ANC and the SACP on Monday fell flat as the former liberation movement’s attempts to dissuade the party from contesting elections were outrightly rejected.

ANC leaders who attended the meeting described its outcome as a sign that “the silver cup is broken”, signalling the end of the road in the historic political relationship between the two formations.

The two parties, part of the so-called tripartite alliance, which includes trade union federation Cosatu, have been involved in mutually beneficial political relations that span decades.

But in December 2024, at its national special congress, the SACP broke ranks and decided to contest elections independently from the ANC.

The resolution sent shockwaves through Luthuli House, whose bosses’ initial strategy, to frame the decision as a one-man resolution, pinning it on SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila, failed. A change of strategy to a much softer approach of begging the SACP by arguing that its decision would erode ANC electoral support also did not yield positive results.

Even an attempt to convince the SACP to reverse the decision by one of their own, chairperson Blade Nzimande, who penned a paper slamming the decision, flopped.

Instead of vocalising his opposition to the party’s resolution, Nzimande was “as quiet as a church mouse” at Monday’s meeting.

“The meeting with the communists was bad; these guys are determined. We briefed them that we have been given a mandate by the NEC [of the ANC] to engage the SACP, but the unfortunate decision is that Solly (Mapaila) and them have become more radical, telling us it is in fact not a special congress decision but a congress decision,” said a senior ANC leader.

“Blade did not say a word; he was mum. That one is just an opportunist.

“The battle lines are drawn; the meeting fell short of saying the silver cup is broken. It is unfortunate, but the party is adamant; it has signed the divorce papers.”

Another top leader who also attended the meeting said it was clear to everyone that the SACP can no longer be convinced otherwise, and that the ANC must begrudgingly accept that it is over between them.

The insider said the ANC is done begging the SACP leadership, which is clearly hellbent on sticking to the decision to become an ANC opponent in the 2026 local government elections.

“We just have to come together as the alliance to decide what to do now. The ANC NEC must also decide what to do now. But it is clear that the SACP will not budge; they are going ahead to contest elections.”

The ANC leader said they were not shocked that Nzimande did not lift a finger despite his previous bravado because “that wave [of contesting elections independently] is too strong” despite the initial narrative that it was a “Solly thing”.

This means that the ANC NEC might resolve that SACP leaders serving in the cabinet be removed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as they serve on an ANC ticket.

The affected people would include science, technology and innovation minister Nzimande, higher education and training minister Buti Manamela,

deputy finance minister David Masondo and deputy police minister Polly Boshielo.

Manamela’s situation is worse because he also doubles as the SACP’s head of elections, meaning he will be central to a strategy that could worsen the ANC’s electoral misfortune.

ANC leaders believe the SACP will not have any meaningful impact on the elections, except to eat from the ANC base since the two “fish from the same pond”.

“They are not going to take a single vote from the DA,” said one of our moles.

ANC National spokesperson Hlengiwe Bhengu said: “The bilateral took place, ideas were exchanged and the two organisations will have to go back to report to their structures. As the ANC we will report to the NEC which will give us umkhombandlela (line of march).”

