Sindi Chikunga, deputy probed for nepotism, political favouritism

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is investigating allegations of widespread nepotism and political favouritism in the offices of the Minister of Youth, Women and People with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and her deputy, Steve Letsike.

A memo dated June 19 from the PSC addressed to Chikunga outlines the complaints received about the irregular appointment of certain individuals to various permanent and sometimes top posts in the department.

Some relatives and people close to Chikunga and Letsike were allegedly appointed although unqualified. The department has confirmed knowledge of the investigation, but spokesperson Nompendulo Mkhatshwa said they would not comment in depth until the probe is complete. “Following the conclusion of the investigation, the ministry will respond in detail,” Mkhatshwa told Sunday World.

In the complaint to the PSC, it is said that selection committees were forced to advance the

agenda of appointing people based on nepotism and political favouritism.

Some of the appointments under scrutiny include the promotion of chief of staff Zandile Mthembu into the position of chief director: international relations, stakeholder relations and capacity building.

Mthembu allegedly does not meet the minimum experience requirements for the post.

The PSC is also looking into whether Nokwanda Mndzebele, a purported relative of Chikunga who is currently serving as an assistant parliamentary liaison officer in the office of the minister, is being earmarked for the post of Parliament and Cabinet Support in the Office of the Director-General.

The probe is also set to investigate whether Thandi Mpondo was designated for the post of director: governance and compliance for the rights of youth. However, it has recently come to light that Mpondo, who was parliamentary liaison officer in the office of the minister, has since resigned after the grapevine revealed that Chikunga was plotting to axe her, accusing her of being a spy for ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

“Chikunga has lost the plot; she pushed out Thandi (Mpondo) based on a flimsy suspicion that she is spying for Mbalula. That time this lady has been loyal to her for a very long time,” said an insider close to the events.

“They are now also coming after Nompendulo (Mkhatshwa), whose only sin was to experience health complications and sought medical attention, which she reported at work, but they are saying she went AWOL.”

The department’s acting director-general, Dineo Mmako, is also said to be on Chikunga’s firing line, with the duo reported to have fallen out.

The PSC probe will also have to determine if Monica Masukunya, who is said to be related to deputy minister Steve Letsike and currently serving as a household aide, was due for promotion to food aide.

It is also alleged to the PSC that Sithembiso Monyai who initially did not qualify for the previously advertised post and has a criminal record, was hired as a driver at Letsike’s office.

Lesego Itumeleng, who is Chikunga’s PA, was apparently set to be promoted to administration support and coordination.

“During analysis of the complaint, the PSC noted that certain posts have not yet been filled. The PSC contacted the human resources management at the DWYPD to confirm the status of the filling of the abovementioned posts,” the PSC memo reads.

“The PSC analysed the complaint and has decided to investigate the matter in terms of its constitutional mandate, which provides that Section 196(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, inter alia, determines that the PSC must exercise its powers and functions in the interest of the maintenance of effective and efficient administration and a high standard of professional ethics in the public service.”

The PSC has told the minister that once its probe is complete, it would provide the DG with a preliminary report for a chance to comment on any conclusions reached.