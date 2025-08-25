Sindiso Magaqa’s hit ‘financier’ was in line for top municipal job before arrest

One of the alleged financiers in the killing of Sindiso Magaqa was in line to notch another top job in a KwaZulu-Natal municipality.

Zweliphansi Skhosana was about to sign a five-year contract with the eDumbe (Paulpietersburg) local municipality as a municipal manager.

Skhosana, the former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu municipality, was outed by Sbusiso Ncengwa, one of the hitmen in the Magaqa case who confessed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court and was later sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Ncengwa also implicated Mdu Ncalane, a known ANC activist who was close to the late Mluleki Ndobe and who now works as a communication manager in the eThekwini municipality, as having played a role in moving money around.

Skhosana’s near appointment in eDumbe is contained in a letter dated August 19 from the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, where he was directing the municipality to halt the appointment of Mzo Khanyile as the acting municipal manager, as he is not qualified for the job.

Municipal manager job

Buthelezi also directed the municipality to kick-start the process to hire a new municipal manager since Skhosana, who appeared to be the leading candidate, has since withdrawn from the race.

“The Edumbe municipal council is commended for finalising recruitment for the municipal manager post within six months of the post becoming vacant.

“The appointment report was assessed by the department for completeness and compliance with the applicable legislation.

“However, it has come to my attention that the appointed candidate, Mr Z.S. [Skhosana], has withdrawn his appointment as the municipal manager and that the Edumbe municipal council has resolved to re-advertise the municipal manager post,” reads Buthelezi’s letter.

The mayor of eDumbe, Sibusiso Mkhabela, confirmed that Skhosana was one of the candidates vying for the top job.

“We had not hired him yet, but yes, he was one of the candidates who had interest in the position,” Mkhabela said.

Family files petition

Meanwhile, the friends and family of Magaqa have filed a petition calling on the courts to refuse Skhosana bail.

They argue that he has been charged with serious offences and bail should be granted in exceptional circumstances.

“There have been numerous allegations of police and political involvement in protecting the accused, including Mr Skhosana, from justice.

“We believe this may continue if Mr Skhosana is granted bail and possibly jeopardise the integrity of any further investigations or hope of successful prosecution,” they said in the petition.

