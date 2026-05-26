Sisisi Tolashe, Bheki Cele found to have placed ANC into disrepute

ANC big wigs and former cabinet ministers Sisisi Tolashe and Bheki Cele are among five party members who have been found to have put the ANC into disrepute.

This was revealed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing concerning the outcomes of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which took place at Luthuli House on Tuesday.

Mbalula said that the reports from the integrity committee were endorsed at the party’s NEC meeting in Boksburg at the weekend.

Complicit in string of wrongdoings

Matjabeng municipality mayor Thanduxolo Khalipa, City of Joburg councillor Sthembiso Zungu, and Jason Mkhwane, the regional secretary of the ANC in Sedibeng, are among others who have also had an adverse finding against them.

The integrity committee has handed the findings to the party’s national disciplinary committee, which will determine what sanctions to impose on the members.

Tolashe was axed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week after being found complicit in a string of wrongdoings.

Cele appeared before the committee for his links to attempted murder accused Vusimusi Cat Matlala.

This story has been updated

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content