‘Smacks of state capture’: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Tony Leon allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence following allegations that former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon and the party’s former chief executive, Paul Boughey, used public affairs firm Resolve Communications to lobby government ministers over matters affecting private clients.

The allegations against the pair were made by Steenhuisen in an interview with News24.

Among the issues Steenhuisen said were the subject of lobbying was the government’s handling of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

Steenhuisen’s response to the disease outbreak ultimately led to his demise in the DA leadership structure.

Two weeks ago, Geordin Hill-Lewis wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that he remove Steenhuisen as the agriculture minister and replace him with Willie Aucamp. Steenhuisen will then have to be demoted to deputy minister of trade and industry.

It has been widely reported that farmers’ lobby groups had a hand in the DA’s decision.

‘Smacks of state capture’

While being interviewed by Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Ramaphosa said: “With regard to the allegations that we are hearing about one called Tony Leon, I mean, that really smacks of the type of state capture that has been talked about.”

Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on ANC business.

“The very people who have been campaigning against state capture are now themselves deeply immersed in influencing where contracts should go in a very active way. So I think the truth will still need to come out when it comes to this,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s comment comes after his party, the African National Congress (ANC), said the allegations could not simply be brushed aside because they came from a former DA leader rather than a political rival.

Serious concerns warranting investigation

In a statement released last week, the party said the claims raised serious concerns about ethical governance and demanded that they be subjected to a full, independent investigation.

“The allegations now before the public do not come from political opponents but from a former leader of the Democratic Alliance and a senior public representative. It therefore warrants the same level of scrutiny and accountability that the DA has consistently demanded of others.”

The governing party used the opportunity to accuse the DA of applying double standards when it comes to corruption.

For years, the ANC said, the DA has portrayed corruption as a problem largely associated with black-led governments while presenting administrations under its control as models of clean governance.

According to the ANC, the allegations made by Steenhuisen undermine that narrative and demonstrate that ethical failures are not confined to any one political party.

The party reiterated that corruption should never be viewed through the prism of race or political affiliation, saying accountability must apply equally to everyone who holds public office.

Organisational renewal programme

It pointed to its organisational renewal programme, saying it remains committed to strengthening oversight institutions, supporting law enforcement agencies and ensuring public officials are held accountable.

The ANC has now called for investigators to establish whether any laws, ethical obligations or governance standards were breached.

“There cannot be one standard of accountability for black-led organisations and another for the Democratic Alliance,” the party said.

It added that the Constitution requires every public representative to be held to the same ethical standards and said any investigation should be allowed to proceed without political interference.

Resolve Communications has dismissed calls by the ANC and ActionSA for an investigation into its lobbying activities, saying the accusations against the firm are unfounded and politically driven.

ALSO READ: Michael Beaumont’s open letter to Tony Leon: ‘Please remember to send those papers’

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