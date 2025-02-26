Solidarity wants Trump’s administration to punish ANC

A group from the Solidarity Movement, which includes members of the predominantly Afrikaner trade union Solidarity and the Afrikaner rights organisation AfriForum, met with the administration of controversial US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The delegation was led by chairperson of the Solidarity Movement Flip Buys, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann, and head of international liaison at the Solidarity Movement Jaco Kleynhans.

The group’s trip to the US follows Trump’s recent announcement on social media that aid to South Africa would be suspended due to a land expropriation law.

In the post on X, Trump said the US would not stand for the “confiscation” of land, which he believes constitutes a human rights violation.

Participants in AGOA must respect human rights

Additionally, he extended an offer of settlement to Afrikaners via the US refugee admission programme.

The Solidarity Movement said that the ANC leaders were responsible for what they referred to as irresponsible policies and that South Africa did not deserve to be punished with the retraction of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

“Those who want to save AGOA by dismissing problems in South Africa as ‘disinformation’ will unfortunately not succeed in saving AGOA,” said Buys.

“The Solidarity Movement is loyal to the country and realises that AGOA can only be saved by putting pressure on the ANC leaders to ensure that South Africa complies with the requirements.”

He asserted that participating nations in AGOA ought to uphold human rights and property instead of taking direct action against the US.

Bela Act threatens Afrikaners’ language, culture

The White House meeting, according to the statement, was intended to promote the interests of South Africa and Afrikaners, and more talks with important decision-makers are scheduled in the days ahead.

They also urged Trump’s administration to put pressure on South Africa’s government to end what they believe to be discrimination against Afrikaners by revising laws such as the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.

Kriel claimed that the Bela Act is a threat to the culture and language of Afrikaners, as he believes that it threatens Afrikaans schools.

“Should the ANC leaders refuse to review these laws and South Africa’s reckless foreign policy, they will only have themselves to blame if the US acts against them as individuals,” said Kriel.

“It is ANC leaders in particular who are guilty of human rights violations and the violation of property rights.

“Those in the country who commit corruption, call for violence against Afrikaners, or have ties to terrorist organisations can be severely punished.”

Protection of property rights

The delegation also called for action against hate speech and violence, particularly farm murders, which are allegedly targeting Afrikaners.

They also requested the protection of property rights through a review of the Expropriation Act and the establishment of a cultural agreement that ensures Afrikaans educational institutions and cultural spaces.

The delegation also gave the US a diplomatic mission memorandum that, among other things, mentioned that the majority of Afrikaners would stay in South Africa but also mentioned that they were thinking about being resettled through the US refugee admission programme.

They suggested that the US provide funding to support the development of community infrastructure aimed at safeguarding Afrikaners.

This comprises, among other things, the social infrastructure, job infrastructure, training structures, and concentrated settlement infrastructure.

