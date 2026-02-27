Solly Msimanga eyes federal chair post as DA reshapes for ‘weaker’ ANC era

Democratic Alliance Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has formally accepted his nomination to stand as Federal Chairperson of the party ahead of its elective Federal Congress in April 2026, positioning himself as a key figure in the DA’s next phase of consolidation and growth.

His announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the party, following Federal Leader John Steenhuisen’s decision not to seek re-election. And amid heightened internal contestation over the DA’s strategic direction inside the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Weakening ANC era

The position Msimanga is eyeing is currently held by DA politico Ivan Meyer. With the ANC having fallen below 50% nationally in the 2024 general election, the DA is recalibrating its structures and ambitions as it eyes expanded municipal control in 2026 and a potential shot at national leadership in 2029.

Speaking in Pretoria on Friday, Msimanga said the party had endured turbulent years. But it had regained its footing, he added.

“We have rebuilt, stabilised, and returned to our pre-2019 levels of electoral support. But South Africa’s political landscape has shifted fundamentally. The DA must now prepare to lead in this new era. For the first time in the democratic South Africa, the ANC has fallen below 50% nationally. With further declines in several provinces and municipalities,” he said.

Eyeing more municipalities

“This is more than a setback for the ANC, it is an opportunity for the DA. By 2026, we will govern more municipalities. By 2029, we can position ourselves to become the largest party in South Africa and form the core of a national government,” he said.

The Federal Chairperson role is central to the DA’s internal governance. It oversees party structures and ensures cohesion between federal, provincial and constituency operations. Msimanga’s candidacy signals a push to strengthen organisational muscle as the party navigates coalition politics and intensifies its ground campaign strategy.

He stressed that growth would not happen by accident. It will happen through deliberate organisational investment. Msimanga outlined three key priorities should he be elected as Federal Chairperson:

• Building a party that reflects and reaches all South Africans;

• Investing in stronger ground structures; and

• Ensuring federal and provincial structures have a stronger voice in decision-making.

Defining moment for DA

A seasoned DA figure, Msimanga previously served as executive mayor of Tshwane. There, he led one of the country’s most complex coalition governments. His tenure placed him at the centre of metropolitan governance battles and fragile coalition negotiations.

Within the party, the April congress is shaping up as a defining moment, not only for leadership positions but for the DA’s long-term posture, whether it remains primarily an opposition watchdog inside a coalition arrangement or builds itself into a governing alternative capable of leading a multi-party administration.

In his closing remarks, Msimanga framed his bid as mission-driven rather than personal.

“I am standing not for position, but for purpose. The DA must grow, organise, and prepare to lead South Africa. This moment requires leadership that is known, capable and fearless,” he said.

