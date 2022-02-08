SONA 22: COSATU calls for action plan and implementation

Johannesburg – Trade union federation COSATU wants President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA 22) to acknowledge and effectively tackle the intensifying socio-economic crisis in the country.

In a statement, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) gazetted a list of issues it expects the president to address during his SONA on Thursday, 10 February.

“The speech should set the tone for the government’s work this year,” said the federation.

According to COSATU, these socioeconomic issues stem from the erroneous macroeconomic policy framework that has been implemented over the years.

“Workers expect the President to announce plans for his government to move away from economic policies that are suffocating the economy and that have left half the adult working population unemployed.

“We expect to hear about progress since the last SONA, in 2021, on government’s interventions to rebuild the state, tackle corruption, grow the economy, create jobs, and roll out the vaccines,” COSATU explained.

Furthermore, COSATU has applauded the government for the provision of the R350 SRD Grant to over 10 million South Africans during the pandemic.

The grant expires in March and demands for the implementation of a permanent Basic Income Grant have deepened.

COSATU demands the grant be extended beyond March 2022 and “to be increased to the food poverty line of R624. This offers the country a solid and affordable foundation for a Basic Income Grant”.

Other expectations for the state of the nation address include:

Foreign workers

Cosatu said the president must address the antagonistic issue of South African companies that are playing poor foreign workers against poor South African workers.

“The Department of Employment and Labour, the Department of Home Affairs, and other relevant state institutions need to enforce the current labour and immigration laws to combat this problem.

“This emotive issue needs decisive leadership from the government because it has the potential to fan the simmering xenophobic sentiments that have led to violence in the past,” the federation explained.

Presidential Employment Programme

COSATU also applauded the Presidential Employment Programme saying it has “done well” for creating 550 000 jobs.

“While we welcome the additional funding provided to it, it still needs to be doubled in the 2022 budget so it can create at least two million badly needed jobs,” it said.

Eskom

In addition, COSATU has called on the government to fast-track the restoration of the country’s electricity public utility, Eskom, and to ensure that reliable and affordable electricity is a key priority.

“This includes moving with greater speed to implement the Eskom Social Compact, to tackle corruption and wasteful expenditure, to ramp up maintenance, to invest in new generation capacity, and a Just Energy Transition that takes affected workers and communities with and does not leave them behind,” said the federation.

State-owned enterprises (SOEs)

Moreover, COSATU noted the fall of South Africa’s SOEs saying it remains ‘deeply concerning’, with Transnet, Prasa, Denel, the Post Office, and SABC all facing financial difficulties.

“The systematic destruction of Transnet and PRASA needs to be decisively dealt with. Their functioning is critical to getting mining, agricultural, and manufacturing goods as well as workers to their destinations safely and on time.

“The Zondo Commission into state capture and corruption has provided clear recommendations on measures to tackle corruption. The government needs to act on these, including tabling the necessary legislative amendments at Parliament,” COSATU added.

According to the federation, its proposed social compact will only be effective if it is centered around securing workers and providing solidarity with the poor. “It must include respecting collective bargaining in the public and private sectors.

“Lastly, if economic development is to be achieved an active, interventionist state is needed because the government cannot continue to outsource its developmental mandate to the private sector,” the federation concluded.

