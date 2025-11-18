South Africa ready to host the world, says Ronald Lamola

South Africa is finalising its preparations to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg at the weekend, with the government saying all key logistical and security plans are in place.

Speaking at the state of readiness briefing at Nasrec on Monday, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said the country is ready to host heads of state.

Lamola explained that the summit will be structured around three main sessions, including inclusive and sustainable economic growth, building a resilient world, and creating a fair and just future, covering issues such as debt, climate change, food systems, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.

He also confirmed that leaders are expected to consider several major reports commissioned during South Africa’s presidency, including the Africa Expert Panel report, the Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Wealth Inequality, and the G20@20 Review.

A series of high-level side events will take place on the margins of the summit, including an IBSA Leaders’ Meeting, a Compact with Africa event, a Disaster Risk Reduction meeting, and a special South Africa–EU Summit.

Lamola asserted that the summit’s hosting has already contributed to the enhancement of local service delivery and maintains that it is not a spontaneous event.

SA economy recovering

He said the G20 Summit comes at a time when South Africa’s economy is beginning to turn the corner, crediting a wave of reforms and improvements in key sectors.

“This major gathering takes place when South Africa’s economy is beginning to turn the corner. The winds of change are no longer on the horizon; they are here. Our network industries, once strained, are now stabilising.

“Energy and logistics, the lifeblood of any thriving economy, are being revitalised through decisive leadership and bold reforms,” said Lamola.

Operation Vulindlela continues to unlock South Africa’s economic potential, addressing one sector at a time, according to Lamola.

He noted positive indicators, including a drop in unemployment to 31.9% in the third quarter of 2025, South Africa’s removal from the FATF grey list, and the country’s first sovereign credit rating upgrade in nearly 20 years.

“There is no doubt that we still have challenges to contend with—crime and corruption, achieving higher levels of sustained economic growth, and more jobs—but all these challenges are not insurmountable; we have proven that we are a resilient nation,” said Lamola.

He highlighted that hosting the G20 marked a historic moment for the continent, saying of 133 official G20 meetings, 130 have already taken place.

South Africa shaped its presidency around the themes of solidarity, equality, and sustainability, grounded in ubuntu.

Debt sustainability

He highlighted four overarching priorities, including strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability, mobilising finance for a just energy transition, and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth.

Three additional task forces focused on inclusive growth and reduced inequality, food security, and AI and data governance.

Lamola also detailed South Africa’s work on major G20 processes, including the G20@20 review and amplified cooperation with the African Union, which joined the G20 as a permanent member in 2023.

He said the continent was still recovering from “a world order that prioritised division over unity, inequality over haircuts, and plunder over preservation”.

