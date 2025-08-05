Soviet Lekganyane appointed chair of committee probing Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims

Soviet Lekganyane, an ANC MP, has been appointed by parliament to chair the newly formed ad hoc committee that will look into claims of corruption in the South African Police Service.

The committee’s formation comes after KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made shocking accusations on June 6.

At the time, Mkhwanazi claimed that the dissolution of the political killings task team was one example of how police operations had been influenced.

Acting police minister sworn in

Additionally, Mkhwanazi accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of misconduct, which prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to put him on leave.

Professor Firoz Cachalia, who was sworn in as the acting minister of police last week, has taken over Mchunu’s duties.

The committee, announced on Tuesday in parliament, will investigate allegations that outside parties, including politicians, have attempted to meddle in police affairs.

Lekganyane expressed his appreciation, emphasising the gravity of the committee’s mandate.

Lekganyane said: “I want to thank you for trusting me to chair this committee, which was formed due to serious issues.”

He emphasised that in response to Mkhwanazi’s allegations, the committee must prioritise serving the South African people and conducting thorough investigations.

Malema turns down nomination

David Skosana, a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, proposed EFF leader Julius Malema as the committee’s chair during the meeting.

However, Malema turned down the nomination. “No, thanks for the nomination. I am not available,” said Malema.

Despite Lekganyane’s appointment being uncontested, Malema stated that the EFF still has a problem with the party he represents.

“There is a difference between not being happy with the ANC occupying the position of a chairperson and with a person occupying the position of a chairperson,” Malema said.

“Therefore, we must never convey the impression that our issue is with you [Lekganyane], but rather with the ANC holding that position.”

