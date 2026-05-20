Speaker Thoko Didiza blocks ATM’s motion against Cyril Ramaphosa

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has shut down opposition party ATM’s request to bring a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing ongoing parliamentary processes linked to the Phala Phala matter.

Didiza rejected the attempt to introduce the motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, saying the matter overlaps with issues already under consideration by Parliament.

She said this in a formal letter addressed to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday. Didiza pointed out that the party’s notice, submitted on May 8 and received on May 9, could not be accepted in its current form.

Didiza said that while parliamentary rules require motions of no confidence to be prioritised, they must also comply with legal and procedural requirements before being placed on the order paper.

‘Parliament seized with ConCourt order’

She unpacked the matter, saying that the ATM’s motion relates to issues already being handled under existing parliamentary processes following a ruling by the Constitutional Court. The constitutional court recently stated that parliament acted unlawfully in blocking Ramaphosa’s impeachment over a scandal relating to his game farm Phala Phala.

The Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional a National Assembly rule that allowed members of parliament to block a full impeachment inquiry through a preliminary vote in a landmark judgment tied to the long-running Phala Phala saga.

Didiza said the grounds contained in the motion are the subject matter the National Assembly is already seized with.

The court judgment was in a matter involving the Economic Freedom Fighters and others against the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The court ordered Parliament to refer the Phala Phala farm theft matter and related issues to the Section 89 (S89) impeachment committee for further investigation — a process that is currently underway.

Didiza said allowing a separate motion of no confidence on the same issues would be premature and could undermine the integrity of the ongoing inquiry.

This process is currently underway, and in accordance with the rules, discussion of the matter and related issues should not be anticipated through another mechanism, she said.

The decision effectively blocks ATM’s latest attempt to have Ramaphosa face a confidence vote in the National Assembly, at least until the S89 process has run its course.