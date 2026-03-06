Special Official Category 2 funeral for Mosiuoa Lekota

Former Congress of the People (COPE) co-founder, and former Minister of Defence, Mosiuoa Lekota, will be honoured with a Special Official Category 2 funeral in Bloemfontein on 14 March.

The funeral, reserved for distinguished South Africans, will include SAPS ceremonial elements.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement. He also instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast from tomorrow until the day of the funeral.

Freedom fighter, principled dedication to non-racialism

The President remembers Lekota as a person who had always been ready to defend the country, a freedom fighter, and a servant of the struggle for democracy.

“We honour him especially for his principled dedication to non-racialism during our struggle and in a liberated South Africa.

“We deeply value his service to his home province where he served as a Premier and to our Armed Forces and our national security, in his role as Minister of Defence,” said Ramaphosa.

Lekota formed COPE after leaving ANC

Lekota passed away on Wednesday aged 77, after reportedly being in and out of hospital.

He formed COPE after dumping the ANC, alongside party heavyweights, former Gauteng Premier Mbhazima Shilowa, and Mluleko George.

COPE contested the 2009 general elections, becoming the third largest party with 30 seats in the National Assembly.

Lekotla served as Free State Premier between 1994 and 1996, and as National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson between 1997 and 1999.

He then became Minister of Defence between 1999 to 2008, and was one of the group of ministers that resigned when former President Thabo Mbeki left the presidency.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content