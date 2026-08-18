Staff tried to stonewall R6.2m health department travel probe

A forensic investigation into R6.28-million in disputed travel-related expenditure at the National Department of Health was complicated by a missing laptop, unanswered questions, and missing documents as officials and entities failed to provide information or assist investigators.

The Boqwana Burns Incorporated report, concluded on March 28, 2025, and submitted to Dr Percy Mahlati, deputy director-general at the National Department of Health, records repeated instances where investigators struggled to obtain information they considered necessary to complete their work.

The report, which Sunday World can reveal for the first time, recommends that the department consider disciplinary action against officials, recover R6,280,448.01 in alleged fruitless and wasteful expenditure and refer suspected fraud and corruption to law-enforcement agencies.

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But before reaching those recommendations, investigators documented what they described as a series of obstacles in obtaining information from officials, internal departments and external entities linked to the travel arrangements under investigation.

Missing government laptop

One of the most significant issues was a missing government laptop belonging to a departmental administration official whose role was examined during the probe.

The report states that the official “failed to make available her government-issued laptop computer in order to be forensically analysed, only indicating that it was ‘lost’”.

Investigators said the device was important because it could have assisted them in verifying information relating to disputed travel transactions.

The report records that the official also “refused to assist in the investigation by being interviewed on the various travel transactions booked by her”.

The department’s security division was contacted about the missing laptop. According to an email included in the report, the official had been provided with the necessary documents to report the loss.

The email states that a “Loss control form and security branch form were provided for completion”, but that “no documentation had been received”.

The missing laptop was not the only obstacle recorded by investigators.

Memory lapse

The report states that a senior departmental official responsible for the Health Sector Bargaining cluster declined to answer questions about his duties and responsibilities, saying he “could not remember” and needed to consult his laptop and job description.

Investigators also recorded difficulties obtaining information from the department’s finance and travel sections.

The report states that the department’s finance unit failed to provide information relating to the travel budget allocated to the Labour Sector Bargaining unit and the expenditure incurred.

The travel section was also criticised for delaying access to information relating to travel payments and reconciliations.

According to the report, investigators requested information to verify payments, supporting documents and reconciliations but were asked to first provide further details about their appointment and scope of work.

The forensic team said this contributed to delays in completing the investigation.

The report also records difficulties obtaining information from external entities involved in the travel arrangements.

Missing service provider documentation

Investigators said some service providers failed to provide requested documentation, including quotations, approvals and supporting records relating to disputed bookings.

READ: Health’s R6.2m ‘ghost trip’ probe

The report states that investigators requested information relating to shuttle services, vehicle hire and other travel arrangements but did not receive all the documentation required to verify whether procurement processes had been followed.

Investigators recorded that some quotations and approvals could not be located, limiting their ability to establish whether the department obtained the most cost-effective services.

The forensic team said the absence of supporting documents formed part of the concerns raised in relation to the travel expenditure.

A funeral service provider also declined to provide information requested by investigators about payment arrangements relating to the funeral of a senior official’s mother, requesting that investigators obtain a subpoena.

Despite these limitations, Boqwana Burns reached findings on several disputed transactions.

The investigation centred partly on a Bloemfontein trip between November 29 and December 2, 2022, where employees listed as travellers told investigators they were unaware of the journey and did not undertake the trip.

Claims of no recollection, yet travel arrangements confirmed

The report states that three employees confirmed that they did not complete the travel forms, were unaware of the travel and did not participate in the trip.

Investigators found that accommodation had nevertheless been booked and examined additional travel arrangements linked to the trip.

They calculated alleged fruitless and wasteful expenditure across several transactions, including shuttle services, accommodation, vehicle hire and other travel costs.

The report recommends that the department consider disciplinary action against officials identified in the investigation, recover money where appropriate and consider referrals to law-enforcement agencies where suspected fraud or corruption may exist.

It also recommends that the department strengthen controls around travel approvals, supporting documentation, expenditure monitoring and compliance with its travel policy.

The publication of the report raises a further accountability question for the department: what happened after investigators submitted their findings?

The department has been asked what action followed the recommendations, whether disciplinary processes were instituted, and whether any money has been recovered but failed to respond.

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