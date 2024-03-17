Steenhuisen dragged into De Freitas party funds mess

DA leader John Steenhuisen has been thrown into a messy political quagmire of expelled party MP and Gauteng leader Manny de Freitas, and there is now a groundswell of calls that he should be hauled before the party’s disciplinary committee.

De Freitas was last month sent packing by the DA’s federal legal commission (FLC) after he was found guilty of corruption, after he allegedly used the party’s kitty to fund Steenhuisen’s 2020 campaign for the organisation’s leadership position.

The emergence of an alleged corrupt relationship between Steenhuisen and De Freitas was first exposed by former party MP Tsepo Mhlongo, who claimed he had been expelled from the DA after bringing to the attention of the organisation’s leadership that the two politicians used the party’s funds to bolster Steenhuisen leadership campaign.

