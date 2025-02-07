Steenhuisen pats himself on back after Ramaphosa delivers Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address on Thursday has drawn mixed reactions from the ANC’s coalition government partners.

Both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Rise Mzansi welcomed the commitments but warned about slow implementation.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the speech confirmed his party’s role in shaping government policies.

DA elated that speech reflected its policies

“I am extremely proud to say that our policies were front and centre in the president’s Sona,” Steenhuisen said.

“From national government to municipal level, our ministers and representatives have been at the forefront of the reforms necessary for economic growth, job creation, and service delivery,” he said.

He said the DA’s influence was clear in the focus on energy, infrastructure, digital transformation, visas, and early childhood education.

However, he criticised the pace of implementation.

“The competitive energy market must be actioned within 12 months. Port concessions must be in place by the end of this year, and rail concessions by early next year,” he said.

Other policies questioned

Steenhuisen also questioned policies like the Transformation Fund and the Public Procurement Act.

He warned that these policies could harm job creation and economic growth.

“Public procurement must prioritise efficiency, effective service delivery, and value for money. Rather than focusing on set-asides that fail to deliver on promises of better public services,” he said.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi described Ramaphosa’s address as “probably his strongest Sona yet” but said execution is key.

Rise Mzansi

“We now look to the budget for the funding behind these commitments,” he said. “Without directed funding, this will just be another speech.”

Zibi welcomed the focus on economic growth, infrastructure, and whistleblower protection. But he highlighted missing issues.

He criticised the lack of bold plans for fighting crime, addressing climate change, and reforming the SANDF.

“What was missing from the President’s address, which is important in the matrix of economic growth, was a bold pronouncement on organised and violent crime,” he said.

He also said the army’s condition and leadership need urgent review.

Defence review

“We reiterate our call for a Defence Review, which considers the current economic climate. It also considers the effectiveness of the current SANDF leadership and management. Our involvement in foreign missions and the Force’s ageing personnel, to name a few issues,” he said.

Zibi praised Ramaphosa’s stance against misinformation and his emphasis on South Africa’s sovereignty.

“President Ramaphosa struck a strong note in his reflection on the misinformation campaign launched on South Africa by agent provocateurs who are hellbent on sowing division across race and class,” he said.

Quicker timelines

Both leaders said the government of national unity (GNU) must act fast.

Steenhuisen said the DA would push for quicker timelines.

Zibi insisted his party would support reforms but hold the GNU accountable when it fails.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content