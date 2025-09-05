Stellenbosch municipality launches probe into racist video footage

The Stellenbosch Municipality convened an urgent special council meeting on Friday morning to confront shocking allegations of race-based bullying and general discriminatory conduct leveled against senior HR manager Alexander Kannemeyer.

At the centre of the controversy is a video clip which was allegedly made in 2023. It has resurfaced on X.

The footage shows Kannemeyer intimating to make life ‘difficult’ for best-scoring white male employees who always get appointed to positions. Once they resign, this would then pave the way for hires from other demographic groups to meet employment equity targets.

While no immediate suspension was announced, municipal leaders have committed to a formal internal investigation.

Calls for his head

The Democratic Alliance [DA] led municipality, spearheaded the motion during the meeting on Teams, calling for Kannemeyer’s swift removal as Acting Director of Corporate Services.

The proposal outlined his immediate removal, the appointment of a replacement, and a directive for the Municipal Manager to launch a thorough probe into the claims, with findings to be reported at the next council session.

DA representatives emphasised that employment decisions must prioritise merit over racial considerations, arguing that Kannemeyer’s alleged approach undermines fair hiring practices.

Executive Mayor Jeremy Fasser confirmed the initiation of the investigation. He however could not give detailed timelines or potential outcomes.

Fasser said the inquiry would guide future decisions.

“We take these matters gravely and will ensure a transparent process,” Fasser said in a brief statement.

Recklessly frank

The video is just over two minutes long and was leaked earlier in the week.

It captured Kannemeyer in what appears to be a discussion on hiring practices. In the clip, he expresses frustration with recurring appointments of white males.

“I have a big concern that every time we appoint someone we go to the highest scorer then it’s always a white male. I believe we are never going to get this organisation right (if) we have that type of attitude. We are not going to transform and we are going to struggle for years and years.”

He goes on to say: “I have concerns that we always have whites in charge in our technical services and water services. I have a problem with that because the message we are sending to especially internal staff is that they don’t have the capability and competency. I cannot support (that).”

