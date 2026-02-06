Step aside rule leaves Oscar Mabuyane only hope for influential ANC region

The influential ANC Chris Hani region in the Eastern Cape has been dealt a massive blow following what might be the disqualification of a regional leader who was bound to stand for provincial secretary with his homeboy—incumbent provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane.

Chris Hani regional chairperson, and the district municipality’s executive mayor, Lusanda Sizani, have been asked to step aside after the integrity commission of the party found out he had been hiding a criminal charge from last year.

Consequently, Sizani may now miss out on contesting for ANC provincial secretary in the upcoming provincial conference, a development that may prove costly for the region that has produced cabinet ministers Gwede Mantashe and Enoch Godongwana, as well as deputy minister Mondli Gungubele and Mabuyane.

Worse still, if Mabuyane, who is running for a third term as provincial chair, wins and ultimately succeeds in the ultimate goal of becoming ANC deputy president, the Chris Hani region might not have representation among the provincial officials of the Eastern Cape.

If Mabuyane does not win the upcoming provincial conference, a bitter contest where he will lock horns with provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, it may be game over for the Chris Hani region that has had a firm grip on ANC direction since 2007, now with the likes of Mantashe and Godongwana exiting the political terrain owing to old age.

The Sunday World has seen a letter from the party’s Eastern Cape integrity commission (IC) which instructed Sizani to step aside following the gun-related charge from last year, for which he has appeared in court a staggering six times without the IC catching a whiff of it.

The matter was ultimately referred to the IC by Ngcukayitobi after Sizani’s latest appearance at the East London regional court last week.

“In paragraph 2, of his presentation, he (Sizani) states, ‘It was on the morning of 18th March 2025 when my protector, Tisha Zulu, took my bags, including my handbag, which had my 9 mm pistol and my stuff, to the car as I was checking out of the hotel whilst I met other PEC members at the 14th floor just to say goodbye as I was about to leave the hotel’,” writes the EC IC head, Professor Shepherd Mayatula, in the report dated February 5.

“In paragraph 3 he further states, ‘My protector and driver Mr Zulu called me that he had gone to deposit money for his mother at Capitec Oxford Street EL. He then told me when he returned to the car, he discovered that the car is not locked, and that my bag was not in the car’.

“Lastly, in paragraph 4 he states, ‘It is then that I went straight to the Fleet Street Police Station to report my stolen bag with my belongings.”

After this incident, Sizani was charged for unlawfully losing the firearm by failing to lock the firearm away in a prescribed safe, strongroom, or device for the safekeeping of the firearm and for failing to take reasonable steps to prevent the loss or theft of the gun while the firearm was on his person or under his direct control.

The IC found: “In view of the above report, with special reference to Rule 3.1.1 of the Guidelines and Procedures of the Integrity Commission, which states, ‘A member, office-bearer, or public representative, who has been indicted to appear in a court of law on a charge of corruption or other serious crime must immediately step aside pending the finalisation of her or his case’.

“His charge sheet, indicating his date of arrest as 2 April 2025, clearly confirms that he has been ‘indicted to appear in a court of law’. Furthermore, he has already appeared six times before court and more appearances are still expected, the IC would like to recommend that: Cde Lusanda Sizani should step aside from any leadership position he holds within the structures of the ANC pending the finalisation of his case.”

This outcome throws the Mabuyane slate going into the provincial conference into total disarray.

With Sizani now likely disqualified from running, if the Chris Hani region is insistent on maintaining its influence in the ANC, regional secretary Advocate Andile Mini might be convinced to throw his name in the hat.

However, this will further fuel claims that the region is selfish and wants to impose itself by all means necessary, which might leave them isolated and running out of allies.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content