Politics

Struck-off lawyer offers ANC R5m settlement for R17m legal debt

By Sunday World
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A long-running legal dispute has resurfaced to haunt the ANC in North West, exposing a R17-million liability, internal failures and the personal cost of political litigation – with a disbarred lawyer now offering to settle the matter for R5-million.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The ANC in North West is facing renewed issues from a long-standing legal dispute involving a R17-million liability.
  • The dispute highlights significant internal failures within the party’s structure.
  • A disbarred lawyer formerly involved in the case is now proposing to settle the matter for R5 million.
  • The ongoing litigation reflects the personal toll political battles can have on those involved.
  • Full details of the story are available in the e-edition of Sunday World via the provided link.
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