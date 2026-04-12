Struck-off lawyer offers ANC R5m settlement for R17m legal debt

A long-running legal dispute has resurfaced to haunt the ANC in North West, exposing a R17-million liability, internal failures and the personal cost of political litigation – with a disbarred lawyer now offering to settle the matter for R5-million.
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- The ANC in North West is facing renewed issues from a long-standing legal dispute involving a R17-million liability.
- The dispute highlights significant internal failures within the party’s structure.
- A disbarred lawyer formerly involved in the case is now proposing to settle the matter for R5 million.
- The ongoing litigation reflects the personal toll political battles can have on those involved.
- Full details of the story are available in the e-edition of Sunday World via the provided link.