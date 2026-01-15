‘Tebogo Malaka’s resignation no shield from possible prosecution,’ says minister

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed the resignation of Tebogo Malaka as chief executive of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), warning that her exit does not place her beyond the reach of the law.

Macpherson was reacting to confirmation by the IDT board that Malaka has resigned without any exit compensation. Her resignation is effective from January 31.

He said her resignation comes ahead of a disciplinary hearing scheduled for February, following Malaka’s suspension in 2025.

“While Ms Malaka resigned before the disciplinary process could be concluded, I welcome the fact that her resignation comes without a golden handshake,” Macpherson said this week.

The IDT is responsible for managing social infrastructure projects on behalf of government departments and has been under sustained scrutiny from parliament and the executive over governance failures, stalled projects, and alleged graft.

“Importantly, her resignation does not immunise her from criminal investigations or any civil proceedings that may arise,” Macpherson said.

“This reaffirms our position that no individual in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, or any of its entities, is above ethical governance, the law, or accountability—and that accountability does not fall away simply because someone resigns.”

Malaka was suspended in August 2025 after the release of an independent PwC report into the R836-million PSA oxygen plant project, which found serious governance failures and recommended disciplinary action.

Commitment to accountability

The report suggests that violations linked to the project may have cost the state hundreds of millions of rands.

Macpherson said the manner of Malaka’s departure sends an important signal about accountability in public institutions.

“The confirmation by the IDT board that Ms Malaka’s resignation is without any exit compensation and does not bring an end to criminal investigations reflects an important commitment to accountability and the protection of public funds,” he said.

He urged law-enforcement agencies to act without delay.

“We therefore urge law-enforcement agencies to conclude the criminal investigations without delay and to act decisively should the evidence warrant prosecution.”

Macpherson also acknowledged steps taken by the IDT board to stabilise the entity since its appointment in 2025 but cautioned that deeper reforms are still required.

“Since the IDT board’s appointment last year, great strides have been made to bring governance stability to the entity.

“However, the resignation does not end the problems at the IDT but is a welcome step in our continued reform agenda in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, which is anchored on ethical governance, which puts the South African public first,” he said.

