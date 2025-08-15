Tempers flare as parly committee discusses Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s probe terms

Allegations of bias and incompetence flew when the Parliament’s ad hoc committee, established to probe allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, convened on Thursday to discuss inputs of various political parties in relation to the terms of reference.

The claims, which include accusations of political interference and operational sabotage within the South African Police Service (SAPS), have sparked widespread concern.

ANC Member of Parliament Molapi Lekganyane, appointed chairperson, led the committee in scrutinising these explosive allegations.

Contributions from political parties

A 12-page document that consists of contributions from political parties was presented in the virtual meeting. This is ahead of the inquiry that will look into the allegations made by Mkhwanazi.

The committee members discussed whether they were in agreement with every point in the document. And also whether it reflects their stance.

EFF leader Julius Malema made a submission to investigate the veracity, extent and implications of the allegations made by Mkhwanazi. This includes the evidence of collusion between state officials and criminal syndicates.

He further alleged that the parliamentary administration omitted their inputs in the document. It only displayed inputs made by the ANC, he said.

“Chair, our inputs are not there, and we are not going to allow that to continue. When the EFF was making an input, he was typing, and the ANC didn’t have to talk, and he types. He has got this thing typed on a document.

EFF complains of bias

“What type of staff is this that is partisan? They have got our inputs, but they do not put them here. And now they act confused, but when it’s the ANC, they are not confused. We must now look disorganised because of the incompetency of parliament,” he said.

Parliamentary legal advisor Andile Tetyana said he had the input that the EFF made in front of him.

“I am not saying what is before you, I am saying what is before the committee. Are you the committee? That is the problem: you give yourself power you do not have. Before the committee the ANC’s input is here. The DA is not here, and the EFF is not here,” said Malema.

Lekganyane called for calm. He further revealed that the committee will invite people of interest for inputs to integrate them as part of the document.

DA submission, MK, ActionSA pending

The Democratic Alliance’s Glynnis Breytenbach suggested that the scope of the issues raised has to be determined.

“Establish whether any wrongdoing, corruption, or breaches of conduct have occurred within SAPS,” said the DA.

Lekganyane said there are outstanding submissions from the MKP and ActionSA. However, he said the document will remain a preliminary document until they discuss it and adopt it.

The committee will finalise the terms of reference on Monday.

