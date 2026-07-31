Ten people die as bus travelling from Cape Town to Zim overturns

Ten people, including five children, died and 66 others were injured when a passenger bus travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe overturned on the N1 near Trompsburg in the Free State on Friday.

According to police, the crash occurred about 5km outside Trompsburg in the direction of Bloemfontein. The bus, carrying about 78 occupants, including the driver, allegedly lost control before capsizing and overturning on the highway.

The victims who died at the scene comprised four adult women, one adult man, three girls and two boys.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where injured passengers were treated before being transported to hospital. Fifty-seven passengers were taken to Albert Nzula District Hospital in Trompsburg, while nine others with more serious injuries were transferred to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein for specialised treatment.

The bus driver has been taken into police custody for questioning as investigators work to establish the cause of the crash.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said a case of culpable homicide had been opened for further investigation.

Emergency personnel, traffic officers, SAPS members and forensic pathology teams remained on site as recovery operations continued. The N1 was closed in both directions for several hours to allow authorities to process the scene and remove the wreckage.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternative routes where possible.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the accident.

“The DA extends our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in the devastating bus accident on the N1 near Trompsburg,” the party said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are especially with the families of the children who perished in this heartbreaking tragedy.”

The party also wished those injured a speedy recovery and praised emergency workers and medical personnel who responded to the disaster.

The DA said the tragedy highlighted the need for Albert Nzula District Hospital to be adequately resourced to deal with major road accidents along one of South Africa’s busiest transport corridors.

“This devastating accident underscores why the Albert Nzula District Hospital should be sufficiently capacitated to handle accidents of this nature,” the party said.

“Government must ensure that the facility is fully staffed and equipped to provide comprehensive trauma and emergency care for communities and travellers along one of the country’s busiest national routes.”

Authorities have urged anyone seeking information about relatives who may have been travelling on the bus to contact local police or health authorities. Investigations into the cause of the accident are continuing.

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