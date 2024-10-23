Premier Ndlovu distances government from black farmers indaba

Political tension has arisen in Mpumalanga after Premier Mandla Ndlovu snubbed a farming indaba set for the weekend in the provincial capital.

The event is set to take place at the Mbombela Stadium on Thursday and Friday. Radio advertisements promoting a “black farmers’ indaba” have been placed. They claim that Ndlovu and the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs would engage with black farmers about challenges they face in the sector.

However, Ndlovu and the provincial government have since distanced themselves from the gathering and condemned the unauthorised use of government names to attract participants.

Premier, government distance themselves from event

“We would like to advise individuals and interest groups to refrain from using the government’s name to invite people into their gatherings. Under no circumstances has the government hired any private company or individual to organise an indaba for black farmers,” Ndlovu said.

While reaffirming support for agriculture, Ndlovu stressed the importance of following formal procedures.

“While the provincial government is determined to support and engage in any initiative that seeks to support farmers and the agricultural sector generally, due processes of inviting the government for partnership purposes should be followed,” he said.

“We are committed to supporting the private sector’s proactive activities. But the use of my name or that of the government to garner support for programmes and interests without our knowledge should be prohibited.”

Department spokesperson Zanele Shabangu criticised the event as a politically motivated attempt to create confusion.

Shabangu called on farmers to ignore the indaba and focus on their farming activities.

Department warns farmers not to attend

“We encourage all farmers to tend to their fields. And for them to focus on our Phez’komkhono Mlimi/Mhlali initiative to produce food,” Shabangu emphasised.

“Our priority is to enhance agricultural productivity. And to provide access to critical resources and secure food supply for Mpumalanga and beyond.”

She warned that unofficial engagements could derail the department’s efforts.

“We urge all stakeholders to engage in dialogue that benefits the entire farming community, rather than engaging in politically motivated actions that could undermine our objectives,” said Shabangu.

Farmers’ association rejects event, organiser keeps mum on queries

In a statement, the African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) also wanted nothing to do with the event.

“We encourage farmers and stakeholders to participate in our officially sanctioned events and dialogues. These are designed to bring tangible benefits and lasting improvements to the agricultural sector,” said Afasa.

“Afasa stands firm in its commitment to ensuring that the voices of African farmers are heard. We urge all members and partners to seek information through official Afasa channels and not to be misled by politically charged events that could derail our mission.”

The event organisers, Mpumalanga Show, have since clarified their position, disputing claims by the provincial government.

Advert did not claim formal partnership with state

Mpumalanga Show spokesperson Itumeleng Ramafoko explained that their advertising did not claim a formal partnership with the government.

“The advertisement about the Black Farmers’ Indaba that was circulated in the media does not state that the Indaba is organised in partnership with the Premier or any MPG Department. The advertisement states that ‘On Friday the 25th, the Mpumalanga Department of Agriculture and the Office of the Premier will be there to lead discussions on changing agriculture,’” Ramafoko said.

Ramafoko added that the statement in the advertisement was based on a verbal invitation extended to the Premier during the Mpumalanga Show held in September.

“This statement flows from the verbal invitation extended to the Premier when he attended the Mpumalanga Show on 5 to 7 September 2024, which invitation he accepted on condition that Government does not participate financially,” he said.

Ramafoko further clarified that the indaba was a resolution taken by black farmers who attended the Mpumalanga Show.

“Pursuant thereto, a formal invitation was sent to both the Premier’s Office and the Department of Agriculture on the 4th of October 2024.”

Ramafoko emphasised that the indaba would provide a platform for farmers to address key challenges, including water rights, landlessness, the land restitution backlog, and insufficient support for black-owned farms.

He confirmed that the indaba would proceed as planned, expressing optimism about future collaboration with the government.

