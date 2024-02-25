Politics

Tension brews in ActionSA over choice of party’s face in Gauteng

By Bongani Mdakane
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 21: Herman Mashaba (President of @Action4SA) during the announcement of the Limpopo Premier Candidate at Wanderers Club on November 21, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. ActionSA announced the Limpopo Premier Candidate in the lead-up to the 2024 national and provincial elections.(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s alleged ambition to be the party’s Gauteng premier candidate, has caused turmoil within the party as some prefer the organisation’s provincial chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni, over the party leader.

This was revealed by party senior leaders, who claim that Mashaba harbours ambitions of being the premier candidate in Gauteng.

Party members claim that Mashaba and his camp expressed to the ActionSA senate, the party’s highest decision-making body, that the former mayor and his cabal pointed out that Ngobeni was not popular among the voters in Gauteng.

