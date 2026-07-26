The 13 votes that changed Tshwane and set off a legal battle over powers

A disputed decision to remove 13 councillors’ votes from a Tshwane council tally has become the decisive battleground in a court fight over the future of the city manager’s office.
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- The disputed removal of 13 councillors’ votes in Tshwane council has become central to a legal battle over the suspended city manager Johann Mettler’s removal.
- Mettler argues the Speaker unlawfully deducted votes after the vote, changing the council resolution’s outcome and claims no rules allow such retrospective vote alteration.
- The DA challenges the suspension, saying it relied on the altered council vote, while the mayor distanced herself from the vote count, citing legal limits on her role.
- Mettler contests the suspension's legality, arguing serious allegations alone don’t justify suspension without factual proof or considering less intrusive measures.
- The case raises critical questions about council voting authority and the procedural fairness of suspending senior officials before allegations are fully tested.