They want me dead, says suspended Msunduzi municipal manager

By Sandile Motha
Suspended Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholob says his life is under threat

In a dramatic turn of events, suspended ANC-led Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba has made an impassioned plea, saying his life is under threat.

“I have already opened a case with the police. I have been getting calls, and my life is in great danger. They want to kill me. I can’t even leave my house or go to the mall,” lamented Mapholoba.

 Mapholoba’s woes come after the ANC-led municipality based in Pietermaritzburg resolved last week to suspend him pending an investigation into his alleged wayward behaviour.

