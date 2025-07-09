Thoko Didiza asks parly to consider KZN top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims

The Speaker of Parliament’s National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, has asked the portfolio committees on police, justice and constitutional development, and intelligence to urgently consider allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the three portfolio committees must report back to the National Assembly after considering the allegations on an urgent basis.

Committees urged to consider allegations

“The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, has today asked the portfolio committees on Police, Justice and Constitutional Development and the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence to consider, on an urgent basis, in terms of their respective mandates, the wide-ranging allegations regarding security matters that have implications for the country’s national security made by the KZN Police Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and report to the National Assembly,” said Mothapo.

Mothapo said Didiza decided that it would not be appropriate at this stage for parliament to hold a debate on Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

“In relation to the debate requested by two political parties, the speaker believes that it would not be appropriate to hold such a debate, as these allegations remain unsubstantiated at this stage,” said Mothapo.

High level investigations

During his dramatic media briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi claimed interference in high-level investigations.

Mkhwanazi claimed that him dealing with sensitive dockets, many of which implicated politicians, businesspeople, and rogue police officers, led to the disbandment of the political killings task team.

He accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of political interference by taking a decision to disband the political killings task team in KZN.

Police minister Mchunu

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu interfered in police investigations involving controversial businessman and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

He alleged that there is a criminal drug syndicate operating in Gauteng, wherein members of parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors, judges, and business people, among others, are working with the drug syndicate.

