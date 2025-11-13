Threats of perjury case fly against Cedric Nkabinde over unreliable statement

The EFF has threatened to open a criminal case against the chief of staff in the police ministry, Cedric Nkabinde, after he admitted to having thumb-sucked his evidence before the parliamentary ad hoc committee.

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys said Nkabinde’s admission does not show oversight but perjury.

“As the EFF, we are going to open a case after this because if we are going to adopt the approach that we must take some sections as they do in court as a mistake and oversight—as we continue during this entire process, we are going to have to say this paragraph also was an oversight.

“This is a very short statement, and you even have attorneys, so it was deliberate. It is also talking to another point that you are not taking a sworn statement to the parliament of South Africa seriously,” said Mathys.

Nkabinde claimed that his statement was written on his behalf by the committee evidence leaders and that he could not confirm facts in the statement because his devices had been taken away.

Nkabinde told to gather facts correctly

This confusion arose during his questioning about when he first became acquainted with controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi.

He had claimed that he confirmed Mogotsi’s contact details to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, in September.

However, he also claimed that he only knew Mogotsi and received his contact details for the first time through suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu between October and November, when he was instructed to facilitate a meeting.

Nkabinde said he explained to the evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse SC, that he has challenges because his devices were not in his possession but was told to at least give an estimate.

This prompted an immediate committee meeting while Nkabinde and his team were excused for lunch.

MPs agreed during this meeting to release Nkabinde until he gathers accurate facts.

ANC MP Khusela Diko-Sangoni said it would be concerning to proceed with the testimony because Nkabinde has expressed that he is disadvantaged by the devices he cannot access.

Diko-Sangoni said Nkabinde should be granted an opportunity to go through the events and confirm the details to give a more reliable statement to the committee.

The uMkhonto WeSizwe MP, David Skhosana, supported the idea, saying Nkabinde needed to go back and prepare with the lawyers and not the committee’s legal team.

Ian Cameron, the DA MP, also backed the committee’s decision to adjourn for the day, voicing his concern over Nkabinde’s apparent lack of effort to confirm the facts.

Malema blames senior counsel

EFF leader Julius Malema said Arendse should be embarrassed for not properly preparing Nkabinde and pursuing the statement despite Nkabinde expressing that he was not sure of some of the information.

“It is incorrect that we want to put the whole blame on that chap without also making reference to our senior counsel, who should also be able to read and point out contradictions from the beginning to say ‘but what you are saying does not make sense’.

“He deliberately misled us, and the issue honourable Mathys is raising of perjury is very correct. When you come here, you don’t thumb-suck; that is the message we are taking out, and I was telling the chief whip of the ANC that we need to prepare other witnesses by sending this one home so that next time they come, they know it’s not a place to play here, it’s not a playground,” said Malema.

IFP MP Albert Mncwango questioned the purpose of having Nkabinde despite the discrepancies in his statement.

However, Patriotic Alliance MP Ashley Sauls said it was clear Nkabinde lied, saying if Nkabinde is allowed to go back and rework his statement, then all witnesses should be treated the same.

He said Mkhwanazi also lied during his testimony and later withdrew his statement. “I propose that if we are going to be fair, what we do to one we must do to the other,” said Sauls.

The committee has concluded that the proceedings be halted while Nkabinde goes back to find the correct details of the information he brings before the committee.

