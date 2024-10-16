Time to put on your big boy pants, Mbaks

Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of the ANC, has found himself at the centre of yet another dust-up within South Africa’s governing party.

True to his nature, the outspoken Mbalula has declared that the controversy surrounding him is the work of “rogue elements” within the ANC.

Armed and ready

And make no mistake: Mbalula is all geared up for war and armed to the teeth. Or lips.

The kerfuffle began when Mbalula’s private olive branch — or is it iron fist — extended to Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, found its way into the public domain.

This sacred invitation to Luthuli House, the ANC’s hallowed halls, was supposed to reinforce Mbalula’s grip on the party. Instead, it boomeranged spectacularly. With political backlash that has made Mbaks a laughing stock on social media.

But to be honest, Lesufi is not the first victim of Mbalula’s piercing tongue.

The man has practically installed a revolving door at Luthuli House. There, party figures like Sihle Zikalala have also been called in to explain public utterances.

In Zikalala’s instance, media reports suggested that he perceived his appointment as Deputy Minister of Public Works as a demotion. Mbaks wanted clarity.

Part of his broader strategy

Therefore, it is important to stress that Mbalula’s scrutiny is not personal to Lesufi. But is a part of his broader strategy to maintain discipline and coherence within the party ranks. It’s his job, after all.

Others might say it’s more like a principal endlessly calling the same rebellious students to the office. Only in Lesufi’s case, everyone already knows what’s going down. And it’s thanks to the leaks filling the media airwaves.

But don’t underestimate Mbaks. In ANC circles, a story circulates about a meeting Mbaks had with former President Thabo Mbeki. This was during his tenure as the ANC Youth League president.

“The Pipe”, as Mbeki was known behind his back for his smoke-puffing tendencies, wanted to rein the young lion in.

It is said that Mbaks, who was then close to the end of his tenure, warned Mbeki that if he thought he was a nuisance, then he must brace himself for the one that was next in line.

Mbeki heard that he should be grateful that Mbalula remained seated during their interaction.

Warning to Mbeki

Mbeki received a warning that the heir to the crown would likely stand on top of the table. He’d be stomping his feet until the demands of the young people received attention.

The subject was Julius Malema.

The legend, true or not, underscores Mbaks’s political DNA. He is cut from the same cloth as Malema. He possesses the same capacity for aggression and bullying as Malema.

When he decides on a political outcome, he pursues it without blinking. Even worse now that he is in charge of the ANC’s engine room.

Behind the scenes, Mbalula is an ever-present figure in discussions about the ANC leadership succession race.

His every move would therefore be scrutinised. Rumours of “Project 2027” swirl around, suggesting that he fancies himself as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s successor.

That explains why Mbalula and Lesufi, also seen as potential contenders, are caught in the intricate dance of party politics.

The leaked communications between him and Mbalula underscore the delicate choreography required when ambition, ideology, and personality clash in the quest for political ascendancy.

Signs of the intricate human drama at play in the party

The ANC’s leadership dynamics are not just political potboilers. They significantly impact South Africa’s national policy and governance. Mbalula’s manoeuvres with Lesufi — or perhaps against him — highlight the intricate human drama at play in the party.

Both politicians must deftly navigate the treacherous waters of party politics to keep their political ships from capsizing.

The ANC has to confront this period of transition, fraught with challenges, as it already is.

This places Mbalula at the nexus of the looming firestorm. He has no choice but to rise to the occasion. That’s if he still has the fire in his belly.

For those keenly observing the ANC’s trajectory, these developments are more than just political theatre.

They hold implications for South Africa’s future governance and prosperity. One that’s complete with plot twists, dramatic dialogue, and perhaps a rogue element or two.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content